The Buffalo Sabres possess one of the top groups of prospects in the National Hockey League and that talent was on display at the club’s Development Camp at the Harborcenter in Buffalo, NY this week. The Sabres saw some growth from youngsters Rasmus Dahlin, Tage Thompson, and Dylan Cozens last season, and will be looking for a wave of youngsters to take jobs and show growth this season.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO