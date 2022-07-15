Police search for suspect after shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating a shooting Friday in Florence, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Police were called at 2:36 p.m. to the 600 block of Brunson Street for a shooting, Brandt said. One person was taken to a hospital. They’re expected to survive.

Brandt said there was a fight before the shooting. A suspect drove off in a beige four-door sedan headed north on Brunson Street.

It is the third shooting in Florence within a week, and the second this year within the 600 block of Brunson Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-665-3191 or email tsscott@cityofflorence.com .

No other information was immediately available.

