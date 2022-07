Thirsty pub-goers all over Western New York can agree - local, craft beer is the best. Craft beer, aka beer produced by a smaller, independent brewery, is one of Western New York’s best exports. When you sip on a cold, local craft beer, you’re not just impressing your palate with unique flavor combinations that came from the mind of a local brewer. Some nutritionists even say that craft beer can even be healthier for you than a traditional, domestic one!

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO