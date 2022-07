It has been a little over a month since Intel's official launch of the Intel Arc A380 graphics card in China. However, that doesn’t mean Chinese PC enthusiasts and DIYers could grab an A380 at their favorite retailer or online — they have been exclusively available in pre-built systems or as bulk orders only. Today, one of China’s biggest online electronics retailers started selling Intel Arc A380 retail boxed cards on their own with no bundles or bulk orders.

RETAIL ・ 15 MINUTES AGO