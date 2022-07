ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A minor and an adult male are in custody following a carjacking over the weekend, during which a woman was run over with her own vehicle. Michael Hill told CBS46 his wife, Suzanne, is lucky to be alive. The 59-year-old was leaving her home in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood Saturday morning when she was carjacked.

