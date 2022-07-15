ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Ground, IN

State Road 225 Bridge to Remain Closed for Repairs Until 2024

By Ken Hartman
clintoncountydailynews.com
 3 days ago

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the State Road 225 bridge over the Wabash River will remain closed for repairs until a bridge rehabilitation project starts in July of 2024. This is between Battle Ground...

clintoncountydailynews.com

Comments / 1

Related
clintoncountydailynews.com

Temporary Restrictions on Hoke Avenue Starting July 25 for Utility Work in Frankfort

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces Hoke Avenue will be restricted at State Road 28 for at least one week to perform utility work. These restrictions will start on or after Monday, July 25 and will last for around one week, weather permitting. The work will happen between E. Clinton St. and E. Wabash St. in Frankfort.
FRANKFORT, IN
readthereporter.com

Portion of 191st Street now closed in Westfield

As of Friday, a section of 191st Street is closed between Chad Hittle Drive and Westmore Lane. This closure is in addition to the current closure from Tomlinson Road to Chad Hittle Drive. Please note that Chad Hittle Drive will remain open.
WESTFIELD, IN
WFYI

Indiana beaches under advisory for blue-green algae blooms

Nine Indiana lakes are under the state Department of Natural Resources’s third-highest advisory level for blue-green algae blooms. Some beaches at Brookville, Cagles Mill, Cecil M. Harden, Hardy, Mississinewa, Monroe, Salamonie, Whitewater and Worster lakes were under the advisory as of Sunday evening. State officials say swimmers should take...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
City
Battle Ground, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Traffic
WLFI.com

None injured in Carroll County house fire

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby tells News 18 first responders got Sunday night's house fire under control quickly. The original call came from one of the residents around 8 p.m. that there was smoke in the upper portion of the home. All the people...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Hundreds were left in darkness across Western Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — With storms rolling through the Tri-State, many residents woke up this morning with no power. Just before 8 a.m. Sunday, Kenergy reported scattered outages impacted around 600 residents in Western Kentucky. “Crews are already out working to get power restored as quickly as possible,” tweeted the...
KENTUCKY STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Noblesville hits $1B in private investment

Economic momentum in the heart of Hamilton County and the county seat of Noblesville. The city has hit a record $1 billion in private investment since 2020. Mayor Chris Jensen joins us with more on what’s driving growth in the city as well as plans for future growth.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wabash River#Vehicles#Environmental Policy#Urban Construction#Indot
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb issues statement on the 2022 State Fiscal Year Close-Out

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb offered the following statement regarding the 2022 state fiscal year close-out with $6.1 billion in reserves. “Indiana’s economy is growing at an unprecedented rate due to the lowest unemployment rate in state history, higher-than-expected income tax revenues, and growing our state’s GDP at a faster rate than the national average while meeting the essential needs of Hoosiers,” Gov. Holcomb said. “I have called a special session to return $1 billion to taxpayers because it can’t wait until next year as we all face rising inflation costs. I plan to present a biennium budget that will address more support for our public health system, salary increases for state employees, additional funding in K-12 education, and another round of funds dedicated to the READI program to help local communities improve their overall quality of life. I want to thank state fiscal leaders for their continued fiscal diligence that will benefit Hoosiers for years to come.”
INDIANA STATE
travel2next.com

4 Indiana National Parks

With a nickname of ‘corn country’, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Indiana is known more for its farmland than its National Parks. Having said that, if you know where to look, beautiful rivers, charming forests, and abundant historical sites are just waiting to be explored. With some local knowledge and a sense of adventure, there’s plenty of wilderness for everyone to enjoy.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Boone County Commissioners support veteran’s affairs officer’s request for full-time position

Boone County Veteran’s Affairs Officer Mike Spidel approached Boone County Commissioners at their July 5 meeting to request a full-time position. Spidel, who works part-time, said he thought he could do a much better job if he were full time. He said out of the 92 counties in the state, only six to eight of had a part-time officer. All others staffed the position with a full-time employee.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Travel Maven

The Least Visited State Park in Indiana is also the most Peaceful

The Trine State Recreation Area is home to winding trails, rolling hills, lakes, and meadows filled with wildflowers. It is also one of the least visited state park in Indiana. Attracting just a few thousand visitors annually, Trine State pales in comparison to other state parks like the Grand Canyon which attracts upwards of a million visitors per year. While most state parks in Indiana attract much less than a million, almost all of them attract more visitors than Trine State. Keep reading to find out why you should visit this seriously underrated park.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Union Jack Pub in Speedway closing its doors for good after 41 years

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Union Jack Pub in Speedway announced in a Facebook post Sunday, its doors closed for good Sunday evening after being in business for 41 years, according to Union Jack Pub-Speedway Facebook post. According to Union Jack Pub’s Facebook post, the lights will go out at...
SPEEDWAY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Frankfort Man Arrested by Lebanon Police

At 7:35 p.m. Friday, Lebanon Police Officers were dispatched to the local Kroger on the report of a wanted subject out of Clinton County being at that location. LPD Officers were told that an off-duty Frankfort Police Officer spotted the wanted subject, Torrance Edwards 19 of Frankfort, at the Kroger. LPD Officers arrived on the scene and were told that Edwards fled the area heading north. After a foot pursuit, responding officers from multiple agencies within the county surrounded the area where Mr. Edwards was believed to be. With help from witnesses in the area, Mr. Edwards was located and taken into custody in the 600 block of Syracuse Drive.
LEBANON, IN
Fox 59

Much-needed rain on the way for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Happy Saturday! Most of the day was dry with hot and humid conditions. Sunday will feature more showers and cooler temperatures before the heat and dry conditions return for much of this week. Saturday night shower chances. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 70s with...
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Life Church welcomes AG Todd Rokita for town hall

Life Church, 2200 Sheridan Road, Noblesville, welcomed Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita for a town hall on Tuesday. Rokita answered questions from the community ranging from abortion, school choice, forced government shutdowns, to the political climate in Indiana and the country.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Many Hoosiers Still Awaiting $125 Tax Rebate

While legislators get ready to debate a second tax rebate, the supply chain is delaying delivery of the first one. Indiana’s automatic tax rebate law delivered $125 rebates to Hoosiers. Roughly half of all taxpayers have bank information on file. State Auditor Tera Klutz says nearly all of those rebates have already been issued by direct deposit. But 1.7 million Hoosiers are receiving paper checks, twice as many as a typical year. Klutz says she hired an outside contractor to handle the extra load, and the company notified her office last week that it was short of paper.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy