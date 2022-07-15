ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brimfield, MA

Hundreds come to Brimfield Flea Market to find antiques

By Sy Becker
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AFfnB_0ghFIq1Z00

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People are coming from all over the world to find that one-of-a-kind item they must have at the Brimfield Flea Market. An eager crowd searches for that special something to make their trip worthwhile.

Animal lovers observe National Pet Fire Safety Day

“We’re enjoying every part of it, but I had no idea it was going to be this large, it’s enormous!”

That’s what visitors to Brimfield have been saying for more than seventy years. The Brimfield Flea market has been the perfect match between hundreds of deallers selling everything you can possibly imagine-and those looking for that special something they can’t find anywhere else.

Carole Murko, a visitor for Pennsylvania told 22News, “I’m looking for garden statues, bird baths, anything that would make me even happier to do my gardening.”

Thousands of visitors from all over are converging on the hundreds of dealer tents along this unique byway on Route 20.

Richard Lewis has been selling antiques and other collectibles for thirty five years and it still excites him. “I’ve been in this business a long time. People call me up, I have other shop owners that don’t want to go out and buy everything, they just want specifics. But, I’ll buy almost anything,” he said.

And there’s likely someone in this crowd anxious to buy that once in a lifetime antique from him.

The Brimfield Antique Fair surfaces three times a year for a five day run in May, July, and September. Visitors may not be sure what they’re looking for when they leave home, but chances are they find exactly what they thought they couldn’t do without.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Displaced tenants confront Worcester landlord after apartment collapse

WORCESTER - "You talk to us like we are trash!" Dozens of angry tenants brought more chaos to their apartment building Monday, where days earlier a partial collapse left more than 80 people displaced."I think the landlord should be stepping up. It's his responsibility to house us," said resident Ivory Filmore. The group confronted the owner of the 32-unit building, demanding he give them a place to live. Many of them refused to take the security deposit checks he and his wife are now offering. "Nobody's taking a check," yelled one of the tenants.  "We need to be more than...
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Brimfield Antique Show returns for July shows

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Brimfield Antique Show is back for a fully-fledged season, and vendors came from all over the country to showcase their vintage and handmade goods. This marks the first post-pandemic year in which all three shows have returned to Brimfield, and residents we spoke with are...
BRIMFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Brimfield, MA
Brimfield, MA
Government
westernmassnews.com

Domino’s Springfield donating $500,000 in free food to the community

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A local family is starting a tasty initiative to give back to the city of Springfield by whipping up some pizzas!. Through their Summer of Giving program, the Garcia family said they will be giving out a half of a million dollars worth of food to the community by 2023.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

How to spot used car scams

Demand for used cars is high right now, signaling an opportunity for potential scammers. 22news is working for you, with ways to spot a fake used car listing.
GREENFIELD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Lewis
westernmassnews.com

Attorney for Springfield Gardens apartments addresses living condition concerns

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The tenants of Springfield Gardens apartments in Springfield have been continuously reached out to our newsroom looking for help with their management company. Residents said they are still dealing with serious issues with their living conditions. We have reached out to the attorney for the management...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique#The Brimfield Flea Market
amherstbulletin.com

Concert series forced to move from Summit House to Notch

HADLEY — An ongoing state inspection of the Summit House at J.A. Skinner State Park is forcing the move of a weekly summer concert series, which was set to begin at the historic site on July 7, to the Notch Visitors Center in Amherst. Friends of the Mount Holyoke...
AMHERST, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Shopping
WWLP

WWLP

26K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy