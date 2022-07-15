ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Jordan Why Not .5 Appears In New “Indigo Haze” Colorway

By Michael Le
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Brand has been slow to introduce new colors of the Why Not .5. But now that FW22 is just around the corner, it’s likely the brand will drop more of Russell Westbrook’s latest signature, starting with...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Jordan#Haze#Indigo#Copa#Fall Winter#Nike Com
