Employee shot at Bubble Lounge, Mobile Police investigate

By Aspen Popowski
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police are investigating after an employee was shot at Bubble Lounge off Old Shell Road.

On Friday, July 15, officers were called to the lounge around 3 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Investigators believe a man tried to get inside the lounge and wasn’t allowed in, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

Alabama’s first monkeypox case found in Mobile County

He pulled out a gun and shot through the door, hitting an employee. The employee was taken to a hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury. The man ran from the scene before police arrived on scene, according to the release.

Comments / 3

Charles Schenher
3d ago

the way the crime rate is surging in Mobile it won't be long till more than likely have to Mobile is getting so dangerous it's not safe to leave your house police are leaving the force in large numbers most of them are even scared 🦠

