Baraga County, MI

Michiganders pay less at pump, 4-week downward trend continues

By Maggie Duly
WLUC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - At least one U.P. gas station is now below $4 per gallon. The Pines Convenience Center and Smokeshop in...

Robert Wightman
3d ago

Oil futures traders are bidding down the price of oil as the recession is slowing the economy into negative growth. -1.6 in the first quarter -1.2 in the second. Also the 40 year record high inflation is reducing demand. This always happens in a recession as the economy falls apart.

Scott
3d ago

Elections next month is why. Once the elections are over, here comes the $5.00 or more again.

