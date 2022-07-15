Michiganders pay less at pump, 4-week downward trend continues
BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - At least one U.P. gas station is now below $4 per gallon. The Pines Convenience Center and Smokeshop in...www.uppermichiganssource.com
BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - At least one U.P. gas station is now below $4 per gallon. The Pines Convenience Center and Smokeshop in...www.uppermichiganssource.com
Oil futures traders are bidding down the price of oil as the recession is slowing the economy into negative growth. -1.6 in the first quarter -1.2 in the second. Also the 40 year record high inflation is reducing demand. This always happens in a recession as the economy falls apart.
Elections next month is why. Once the elections are over, here comes the $5.00 or more again.
Comments / 17