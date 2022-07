SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Most clubs around the world typically hinge on its members having similar goals or interests; well how about if they all had the same name?. The L.I.N.D.A Club (Lindas Involved in Network Development Association) celebrated its 35th anniversary Friday here in Sioux City. The club where everyone's first name is Linda meets annually in cities all over the U.S. where they hold auctions and a raffle to raise and donate funds for local charity organizations. The proceeds from this event will be donated to Trinity Heights and Her Health Women's Center.

