Phil Steele makes prediction for Michigan football season

By College Football HQ Staff
 3 days ago

Michigan had its best season in a long time last fall, beating Ohio State, winning the Big Ten title, and making its first College Football Playoff game.

Now comes the hard part of consolidating those gains and keeping Michigan at the forefront of the conference and playoff competition.

And, despite losing prominent players on both sides of the ball to the NFL, college football predictor Phil Steele thinks the Wolverines bring a lot back, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mi4Go_0ghFHthx00
Michigan needs more from its skill players to get back to the College Football Playoff

Phil Steele previews Michigan football for 2022

“This year they have an improved offense and my No. 1 offensive line and No. 1 special teams in the country,” Steele said in his preview magazine.

“They will likely need to be 11-0 when they travel to Columbus but will need to win there for the first time since 2000. If they do, they are a national title contender.”

Michigan returns Cade McNamara at quarterback following his 2,576 yard outing a year ago that included 15 touchdowns and six interceptions.

J.J. McCarthy comes back as McNamara's presumed backup, but could easily take away some snaps on his own with a reputation for dynamic, mobile quarterback play.

“McCarthy is bigger, has the stronger arm, and is more mobile, but McNamara won the job and started all 13 (games),” Steele said.

“McCarthy saw action in every game and threw for 516 (yards), but McNamara was the guy... It would not surprise me if McCarthy eventually took over as starter.”

The key date on the calendar that will determine if Michigan arrives in Columbus a perfect team will be its road game against Iowa on Oct. 1.

However, Steele projects the Wolverines won't be able to repeat their success from last season, and will finish at No. 2 behind Ohio State in the Big Ten East.

Michigan football schedule

Week 1, Sept. 3 vs. Colorado State

Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Hawaii

Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Connecticut

Week 4, Sept. 24 vs. Maryland

Week 5, Oct. 1 at Iowa

Week 6, Oct. 8 at Indiana

Week 7, Oct. 15 vs. Penn State

Week 8, Oct. 22 Idle

Week 9, Oct. 29 vs. Michigan State

Week 10, Nov. 5 at Rutgers

Week 11, Nov. 12 vs. Nebraska

Week 12, Nov. 19 vs. Illinois

Week 13, Nov. 26 at Ohio State

Dec. 3 Big Ten Championship Game

