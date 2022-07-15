ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portales, NM

Portales man sentenced to 3 years for raping woman

By Jordan Honeycutt
 3 days ago
PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Erasmo Vega will spend the next three years in prison after being found guilty of criminal sexual penetration. In December 2018, Vega went over to a woman’s house to watch a movie. The woman fell asleep and when she woke up, Vegas was on top of her taking her clothes off, and then raped her.

She was able to push Vega in the face and broke a lens in his glasses. Police recovered that lens and found Vega’s DNA on the woman’s cheek and neck. Following his prison term, he will serve lifetime parole and sex offender registration.

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

