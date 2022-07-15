Mississippi Children’s Museum to host educational Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM) will host a STEAM & Transportation Day on Saturday, July 16.

The MCM STEAM event will focus on exploring learning opportunities for youth to engage with the techniques of STEAM. Exhibitors will include MDOT, MEMA and more for an educational day of hands-on learning. Activities will include Dash robots, 3D printing, electric trains and more.

Leaders of MCM wanted to open the exhibit to enhance participant’s learning capabilities with fun, interactive opportunities that connect to STEAM in order to prepare for the upcoming school year and their futures.

The exhibit will be connected to the Dinosaur Train: The Traveling Exhibit, an exhibit based on The Jim Henson Company’s popular PBS KIDS TV series.

The event will be held at the museum from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Admissions for the event will be included in the $10 museum admissions. Members of the museum will be admitted free.