ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi Children’s Museum to host educational Day

By Malaysia McCoy
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UxIs6_0ghFFlOR00

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM) will host a STEAM & Transportation Day on Saturday, July 16.

The MCM STEAM event will focus on exploring learning opportunities for youth to engage with the techniques of STEAM. Exhibitors will include MDOT, MEMA and more for an educational day of hands-on learning. Activities will include Dash robots, 3D printing, electric trains and more.

Leaders of MCM wanted to open the exhibit to enhance participant’s learning capabilities with fun, interactive opportunities that connect to STEAM in order to prepare for the upcoming school year and their futures.

The exhibit will be connected to the Dinosaur Train: The Traveling Exhibit, an exhibit based on The Jim Henson Company’s popular PBS KIDS TV series.

The event will be held at the museum from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Admissions for the event will be included in the $10 museum admissions. Members of the museum will be admitted free.

Comments / 1

Related
WJTV 12

Walmart to host Community Wellness Day on July 23

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Walmart announced communities can get healthy ahead of a new school year at the Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday, July 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Walmart Wellness Day events will feature the following health resources:  Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes to be held in October

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes will be held on Sunday, October 2 at Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance in Jackson. The event will be located at 1401 Livingston Lane and will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. According to organizers, registration and activities will begin at 1:00 p.m. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Kids get free haircuts at JPS pre-k enrollment event

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Schools (JPS) hosted the free Haircuts and Headbands Pre-K Enrollment Program at a couple of schools across the city on Sunday, July 17. The events took place at Lake and Key Elementary. Parents who registered their child for pre-k were able to take part in the incentive program. Barbers […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Reopening held for Benjamin Brown Community Pool

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A local church is partnering with the City of Jackson to help restore a community park. Soul City of Jackson Church hosted the grand reopening of the Benjamin Brown Community Pool. Lead Pastor Scott Fortenberry said he was blessed with the idea in January 2021, but due to a supply shortage, […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
WDAM-TV

44th Mississippi Watermelon Festival held in Smith County

MIZE, Miss. (WDAM) - Thousands people have come to Smith County this weekend for live music, arts and crafts and all the watermelon they could eat. It’s all part of the 44th annual Mississippi Watermelon Festival. “We’re gonna walk in the creek, we’re gonna buy a bunch of stuff,...
SMITH COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

BMS hosts “Walk of Love” to combat violence in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Men, women and children took part in a “Walk of Love” on Saturday, July 16 in Jackson. Many people from different walks of life took part in the Better Men’s Society (BMS) event. The goal was to spread the message among the community to get the youth to put down the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

JPS hosts guardianship informational session

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District (JPS) and ‪the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers’ Project will host an informational session on Monday, July 18. The meeting will be held in the School Board meeting room at 621 South State Street in downtown Jackson from 5:45 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Henson
WLBT

Large crowd comes out for 19th annual Jackson Black Rodeo

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 19th annual Jackson Black Rodeo was back in the Capital City this weekend. Hundreds poured into the Mississippi Fairgrounds to be a part of the fun-filled event. For many who came out, they’ve attended the rodeo for years and are happy to continue their tradition...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Home dedicated to former first lady of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The local Habitat for Humanity chapter is dedicating a home to their founder and former Mississippi first lady. This year’s Women Build Project is in memory of Elise Winter. The founder of the Capital Area Habitat for Humanity chapter and former first lady of Mississippi passed away last July. She dedicated […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Billboards with information on access to abortion pills placed around Jackson

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – MayDay Health aims to get the City of Jackson’s attention by placing three new billboards around the metro-area starting Monday, July 18. After Mississippi enacted a law that bans most abortions, MayDay Health leaders said they wanted to share information about how women can access safe abortion pills. Even though abortions […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pbs Kids#Mdot#Mema#The Jim Henson Company
WJTV 12

Jackson remains without valid garbage contract

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba discusses the city’s ongoing issue with a garbage contract. The capital city is still without a valid contract after a special judge ruled in favor of the Jackson City Council. The mayor said he will continue to fight for Richard’s Disposal. Lumumba said he […]
JACKSON, MS
pelahatchienews.com

New Pelahatchie High School principal a familiar face

As one principal exits Pelahatchie High School, a new principal must take their place. For many students, faculty and staff, the new principal is one that has a familiar face. Voncille Anderson is a 27-year educator who has 21 collective years at Pelahatchie High School alone. She will be joining Pelahatchie once again as the incoming high school principal beginning this fall.
PELAHATCHIE, MS
WLBT

UPDATED: Entergy announces planned power outages in Madison, Hinds County

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Entergy Mississippi has announced scheduled power outages in Madison County and Hinds County to “incorporate reliability improvements” for their customers. On Wednesday, July 21, Entergy customers located near the West Street and N Capitol Street intersection in Clinton will experience a power outage between...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
PBS
WJTV 12

New members appointed to Yazoo City committees

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo City Board of Mayor and Aldermen appointed multiple people to local committees at a recent meeting. The Yazoo Herald reported the following appointments: Betty Priest was appointed to the Yazoo City Housing Authority David Claybon was appointed to the Parks and Recreation Board Daniel Pender, Oliver Sampson and […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg lawyer named president of Mississippi Bar

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg lawyer, Blake Teller, was sworn in as the 117th President of the Mississippi Bar Foundation (MBF) on Friday, July 15. Teller joined the Mississippi Bar in 1991. He practiced law at a firm in Jackson until he returned to his hometown of Vicksburg to practice law with his father and grandfather in 1994. He’s practiced law for 29 years. Currently, he serves as the lawyer for the Warren County Board of Supervisors.
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Jackson Black Rodeo ropes in money for Capital City without incident

JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Black Rodeo roped in money for city Saturday at the Mississippi Coliseum, reporting no incidents. "We've put a lot of logistics and manpower into preparing the security of the event. So, obviously, everything that we did to prepare for the event security-wise has worked out for us," said Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy