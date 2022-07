ATLANTA — A circus opening up in northeast Atlanta Friday is bringing some international flavor. Circus Vazquez started in Mexico in 1969, and it's returning to Plaza Fiesta in Atlanta for a second year. Ringmaster Memo Vazquez said he decided to take the circus on the road and expand during the pandemic because other circuses were ceasing operations. Vazquez is a third-generation circus performer. His niece and nephew are in the circus, making them fourth-generation performers.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO