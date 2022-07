Joe Biden could declare a national climate emergency as soon as this week following stalled talks in Congress. The possible measure comes just days after Senator Joe Manchin, a West VirginiaDemocrat, told party leaders that he won’t support the Democrats’ attempt to push through an economic package this month, which would include billions to fight the climate crisis.Mr Biden could invoke the emergency to be able to provide his administration with power to decrease carbon emissions and produce more clean energy. Three people familiar with the possible measure spoke to The Washington Post. Two of them said that they...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 25 MINUTES AGO