On Tuesday, an advisory board with the City of Naples will discuss banning smoking at its beaches and its public parks. Cigarette butts are one of the most common forms of litter on our beaches. Lawmakers are now working to ban smoking in some cities, and Naples is one that’s been trying for years. Last month, Gov. DeSantis signed House Bill 105, which provides counties and municipalities the capacity to restrict smoking on the beaches and public parks they own.

NAPLES, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO