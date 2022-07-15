Bradford Fair returns this weekend with added challenges

At the Bread & Puppet farm in Glover, VT, puppeteers, dancers, painters, carpenters, poets and breadbakers are hard at work on this summer's productions. By the garden and the laundryline in the backyard small groups work on sketches commenting on urgent topics from the news, assisted by representatives of the B&P Circus Band; outside the entrance to the B&P Museum, just behind the big bread oven, sun and wind harden paper maché that has been applied to clay sculptures – the resulting giant figures will populate this year's pageant; and in the chokecherry shade behind the outdoor kitchen two fiddlers rehearse a manifesto declaring that "since our civilization's ears have gone deaf, trees have to shout truth from their mouths till hearing is restored."

GLOVER, VT ・ 3 DAYS AGO