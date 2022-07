Manchester City have revealed their new PUMA away kit for the 2022/23 season, returning to the classic red and black design in a nod to one of the club's most successful eras. The Citizens won three trophies wearing the colours back in the late 60s and early 70s. Conceived by legendary assistant manager Malcolm Allinson, City wore a red and black striped away shirt as they won the FA Cup, League Cup and Cup Winners' Cup all in the space of a year.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 HOURS AGO