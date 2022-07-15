Lafayette Police looking for man who used counterfeit $20 bills at Walmart

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — Lafayette Police are looking for a man who they say used counterfeit money at Walmart to purchase gift cards.

Police say the suspect entered the Walmart on Ambassador Caffery Parkway and purchased a prepaid gift card using 10 counterfeit twenty dollar bills.





Anyone who can help police identify the suspect is urged to contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS (8477)

