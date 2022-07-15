ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Police looking for man who used counterfeit $20 bills at Walmart

By Dionne Johnson
 3 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — Lafayette Police are looking for a man who they say used counterfeit money at Walmart to purchase gift cards.

Police say the suspect entered the Walmart on Ambassador Caffery Parkway and purchased a prepaid gift card using 10 counterfeit twenty dollar bills.

Man killed in shooting near Hollygrove on Friday morning

Anyone who can help police identify the suspect is urged to contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS (8477)

IN THIS ARTICLE
