It’s the time of year to stockpile canned goods, gather your flashlights, and make a plan for where you’ll evacuate if a major hurricane strikes south Louisiana. Forecasters predict yet another “above-average” hurricane season this year, bringing 14 to 21 named storms. Of those, three to six are predicted to become major — Category 3 or higher — hurricanes.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO