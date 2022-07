A shooting that occurred Saturday morning, July 16, in front of the Advance Auto Parts at 6300 New Hampshire Ave in Takoma is now being investigated as a homicide. The victim of the shooting that occurred on July 16 has been identified as Nurhusen Muhammed Hamid, 27 of Silver Spring, Maryland. Mr. Hamid succumbed to his injuries this morning and this is now being actively investigated as a homicide. Next of kin notifications were made yesterday.Mr. Hamid was a Mobile Mechanic who operated in the DC Metropolitan area (Takoma Park, Hyattsville and NW Washington, DC). Many may know the victim by face and not by name so we are attaching his photo to this release.

TAKOMA PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO