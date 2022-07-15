ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Why Cody Rhodes Hasn’t Been Given a Timeline for His WWE Return

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCody Rhodes underwent surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle, as was previously mentioned. Michael Cole stated that Rhodes might be sidelined for up to nine months during the June 10th, 2022 episode of WWE Smackdown. Rhodes discussed his comeback during an...

www.pwmania.com

PWMania

Possible Spoiler: Big Update on Bayley’s Return to WWE

It looks like Bayley’s WWE return is getting closer. As PWMania.com previously reported, Bayley underwent surgery in July 2021 to repair an ACL she had torn while training in the ring at the WWE Performance Center. She was expected to be put on hold for around 9 months, or until mid-April of this year. It was reported in early April that WWE management hoped to bring her back for a storyline following WrestleMania 38. Bayley has been spending the last few weeks at the WWE Performance Center. While her return date has not yet been announced, it has been anticipated for some time.
WWE
PWMania

Bill Goldberg Addresses Rumor That He Changed the Finish of Match With Bray Wyatt

Bill Goldberg recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Goldberg talked about his win over Bray Wyatt at the 2020 Super Showdown PPV event in Saudi Arabia. Goldberg denied a rumor that he had the finish changed. Here are the highlights:
WWE
PWMania

Photo: Sasha Banks and Bayley Attend Concert Together

This past weekend, the band State Champs played a show in Orlando, Florida. Following the performance, the band posted a picture of themselves with Bayley and Sasha Banks on Twitter. In May, Banks and Naomi walked out of a RAW episode. There were conflicting reports that Banks had been released...
ORLANDO, FL
PWMania

The Rock Reacts to His Daughter’s WWE NXT Debut, Talks Buying His Mom a House

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart are reunited and getting animated in “DC League of Super-Pets”. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with the duo about their new movie and their families. Dwayne voices Superman’s best friend, Krypto the superdog, and Kevin is Batman’s bat hound...
WWE
PWMania

New Trial Date Set for WWE Over Claims of Using Randy Orton’s Tattoos

It appears that Catherine Alexander, a tattoo artist who filed a lawsuit against WWE, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., 2K Games, Inc., 2K Sports, Inc., Visual Concepts Entertainment, Yuke’s Co., Ltd., and Yuke’s LA Inc., will finally have her day in court after years of waiting as a result of numerous delays in the case.
ILLINOIS STATE
PWMania

Bobby Heenan’s Wife Passes Away, Ricky Steamboat Set for NWA TV Tapings

– Mike Tenay has confirmed the passing of Bobby Heenan’s wife:. “Sorry to report the passing of Cindy Heenan, an incredible wife, mother and grandmother. Her devotion and support for Bobby was unparalleled. Survived by daughter Jess, son in law John and grandkids Austin and Hannah. Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.” Tenay wrote on Twitter.
NASHVILLE, TN
PWMania

Bill Goldberg on Where Things Currently Stand Between Him and Chris Jericho

Bill Goldberg and Chris Jericho have a history of not getting along backstage and Jericho opened up about an incident from 2003 in his autobiography. Goldberg recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Goldberg talked about where things stand between them:
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – July 18, 2022

WWE RAW Results – July 18, 2022. Your announcers are Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton. Titus O’Neil is in the ring. Titus says when he came to WWE and became a tag team champion and entered the Hall of Fame as a Warrior Award Recipient, I thought I had reached the height of my personal achievements. I did not know I would reach the pinnacle until I became your WWE Global Ambassador. I get a chance to represent WWE all over the globe. It is something we need now more than ever. We need to provide goodwill. Each and every one of us try to put smiles on your faces inside and outside the ring. Whether it is helping those less fortunate or supporting our servicemen and women all over the world. Titus says they promote causes that help family and allow people to do good. We get to spread goodness and goodwill. That is why you will never hear us talk about religion or politics or anything else that is divisive. Regardless of your race, economic status, or your nationality, this is a place where we deserve to have a safe haven and make sure that we all have a good time.
WWE
PWMania

Ric Flair & Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal Set for ‘Ric Flair’s Last Match’

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will compete in his final match in the “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event over the Starrcast V weekend. Today saw the release of the second installment of the “Ric Flair’s Last Match” documentary series. It features a graphic beatdown scene in which WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Live Events Jeff Jarrett, AEW/ROH star Jay Lethal and Karen Angle took Flair out as David Crockett looked on. AEW’s Andrade El Idolo and Flair then made an appearance, announcing the tag team match. Next week, the third installment of the docuseries will air, featuring the contract signing and other events. The episode from today is shown below.
NASHVILLE, TN
PWMania

Matt Hardy Reveals Two Other Wrestlers Who Were Considered for WWE’s Team Xtreme

On this week’s episode of “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, Matt discussed the career of Shane Helms, a current Producer for WWE. Here are the highlights:. “I mean, first and foremost, if you have been a wrestler, and you have learned from the bottom up, that’s your first tool that helps you so much because that means you’ve worked at every level. You’ve worked as an extra, you’ve worked as enhancement talent, you’ve worked in the middle of the card, you’ve worked on the top of the card. That is very important as a producer when you’re putting matches together, because the first match on the show is definitely going to be different than the main event is. I think that gives you a much better mindset and how to look at each one of these matches differently. You definitely want the card to build throughout the show, much like a match builds throughout the match. So I think working in all those different spots, I think that really helped Shane’s versatility out as a producer.”
WWE
PWMania

Current Champion Has Been the Workhorse of WWE in 2022

WWE has used wrestlers from RAW to work SmackDown events and vice versa despite the brand split still being in place. To increase attendance, stars from the opposing brand occasionally work dark matches or make appearances on the broadcast. Then there are the undisputed champions, Roman Reigns as the Undisputed...
WWE
PWMania

Confirmed Matches for Tonight’s GCW Back To The Bay

GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Back To The Bay event tonight at the Midway in San Francisco, California. The show is set to air at 8 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the card:. – Nick Wayne vs. Kevin Blackwood. – Cole Radrick...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
PWMania

AEW Wrestler Reveals She is Stepping Away From Pro Wrestling

AEW wrestler AQA announced on Twitter that she would be leaving professional wrestling “for the immediate future.”. AQA acknowledged in her statement that she hasn’t been in a great place with wrestling lately, both physically and mentally, but that she has attempted to push through it out of respect for her opponents.
WWE
PWMania

Ric Flair Injured, Latest News on His Opponent – A WWE Superstar?

The “final opponent” for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be announced tonight. Flair hinted on Twitter that his final match, which is scheduled for the “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” occasion during the course of Starrcast V weekend, would put him against a WWE RAW Superstar.
NASHVILLE, TN
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Star Debuts New Entrance Music

WWE has changed Raquel Rodriguez’s presentation once more, indicating that they firmly believe she has the ability to be a top star. During the pre-WWE SmackDown dark segment, Rodriguez debuted a new theme song. You can watch and listen to her new theme song from SmackDown’s dark segment below.
WWE
PWMania

GCW No Signal In The Hills 2 Results – July 15, 2022

GCW No Signal In The Hills 2 Results – July 15, 2022. The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) No Signal In The Hills 2 event that took place on Friday night at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles:. – Gringo Loco defeated Rocky...
WWE
PWMania

Two NXT Stars Involved in a Backstage “Altercation” at WWE SmackDown

In a storyline update, on Friday, two WWE NXT wrestlers got into an “altercation” at SmackDown, according to a tweet from the NXT account. According to the NXT account, the altercation occurred between Von Wagner and Solo Skioa, and fans can watch the footage this Tuesday night on the USA Network.
WWE
PWMania

SPOILERS: Impact Wrestling Taping Results from 7/15/22

VXT (Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo) defeats Mia Yim & Jordynne Grace. X-Division Championship: Mike Bailey (c) defeated Deaner. Masha Slamovich defeated Madison Rayne w/Gisele Shaw; Slamovich handed Shaw an envelope after the match. Bullet Club (Chris Bey and Ace Austin ) defeated Matt Taven and Mike Bennett w/Maria due...
LOUISVILLE, KY
PWMania

Bill Goldberg Says “He’ll Be Ready” If WWE Calls Him for Another Match

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently spoke with the NYPost.com for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Goldberg commented on his status with WWE:. “I’m still waiting for that one [call] to happen one of these days. But I suppose you never retire in the...
WWE

