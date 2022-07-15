ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

The Rock Calls Montez Ford “The Total Package,” Open to Having Another Match

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE Legend The Rock recently spoke with ET.com in a brief interview. Here are the highlights from the interview:. Montez Ford: “I love that guy. I love his energy. I love his charisma. I love his work ethic....

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Bill Goldberg Addresses Rumor That He Changed the Finish of Match With Bray Wyatt

Bill Goldberg recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Goldberg talked about his win over Bray Wyatt at the 2020 Super Showdown PPV event in Saudi Arabia. Goldberg denied a rumor that he had the finish changed. Here are the highlights:
WWE
PWMania

The Rock Reacts to His Daughter’s WWE NXT Debut, Talks Buying His Mom a House

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart are reunited and getting animated in “DC League of Super-Pets”. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with the duo about their new movie and their families. Dwayne voices Superman’s best friend, Krypto the superdog, and Kevin is Batman’s bat hound...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Alexa Bliss Briefly Wins Her First WWE Title In Two Years

Alexa Bliss held championship gold in the WWE for the first time in more than two years during the 7/18 “WWE Raw” episode, albeit briefly. During a Six-Woman Match pitting Bliss, Asuka & Dana Brooke against Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., and Tamina, Akira Tozawa made a run-in and proceeded to pin Brooke to capture the 24/7 Title. While Tozawa was still celebrating, Nikki capitalized on the situation and pinned him to win the title. Bliss then did the same to her former tag team partner, winning the 24/7 Title for the first time in her career. Bliss’ reign didn’t last long, however, as she was defeated by Doudrop barely seconds later.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
wrestlinginc.com

Released WWE Star Refuses To Return Under Current Management

Unless there’s a drastic overhaul in WWE’s management/ownership, Maria Kanellis Bennett refuses to ever return to the company. Kanellis made her feelings known while responding to a fan on Twitter, as seen below. No. Not until it is under new management/ownership. https://t.co/h2IYWcsF5s. In the aftermath of Vince McMahon...
WWE
PWMania

Possible Spoiler: Big Update on Bayley’s Return to WWE

It looks like Bayley’s WWE return is getting closer. As PWMania.com previously reported, Bayley underwent surgery in July 2021 to repair an ACL she had torn while training in the ring at the WWE Performance Center. She was expected to be put on hold for around 9 months, or until mid-April of this year. It was reported in early April that WWE management hoped to bring her back for a storyline following WrestleMania 38. Bayley has been spending the last few weeks at the WWE Performance Center. While her return date has not yet been announced, it has been anticipated for some time.
WWE
PWMania

Bill Goldberg on Where Things Currently Stand Between Him and Chris Jericho

Bill Goldberg and Chris Jericho have a history of not getting along backstage and Jericho opened up about an incident from 2003 in his autobiography. Goldberg recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Goldberg talked about where things stand between them:
WWE
PWMania

Matt Hardy Reveals Two Other Wrestlers Who Were Considered for WWE’s Team Xtreme

On this week’s episode of “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, Matt discussed the career of Shane Helms, a current Producer for WWE. Here are the highlights:. “I mean, first and foremost, if you have been a wrestler, and you have learned from the bottom up, that’s your first tool that helps you so much because that means you’ve worked at every level. You’ve worked as an extra, you’ve worked as enhancement talent, you’ve worked in the middle of the card, you’ve worked on the top of the card. That is very important as a producer when you’re putting matches together, because the first match on the show is definitely going to be different than the main event is. I think that gives you a much better mindset and how to look at each one of these matches differently. You definitely want the card to build throughout the show, much like a match builds throughout the match. So I think working in all those different spots, I think that really helped Shane’s versatility out as a producer.”
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Wrestling#Combat#Wwe Legend The Rock
PWMania

Current Champion Has Been the Workhorse of WWE in 2022

WWE has used wrestlers from RAW to work SmackDown events and vice versa despite the brand split still being in place. To increase attendance, stars from the opposing brand occasionally work dark matches or make appearances on the broadcast. Then there are the undisputed champions, Roman Reigns as the Undisputed...
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – July 18, 2022

WWE RAW Results – July 18, 2022. Your announcers are Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton. Titus O’Neil is in the ring. Titus says when he came to WWE and became a tag team champion and entered the Hall of Fame as a Warrior Award Recipient, I thought I had reached the height of my personal achievements. I did not know I would reach the pinnacle until I became your WWE Global Ambassador. I get a chance to represent WWE all over the globe. It is something we need now more than ever. We need to provide goodwill. Each and every one of us try to put smiles on your faces inside and outside the ring. Whether it is helping those less fortunate or supporting our servicemen and women all over the world. Titus says they promote causes that help family and allow people to do good. We get to spread goodness and goodwill. That is why you will never hear us talk about religion or politics or anything else that is divisive. Regardless of your race, economic status, or your nationality, this is a place where we deserve to have a safe haven and make sure that we all have a good time.
WWE
PWMania

Bobby Heenan’s Wife Passes Away, Ricky Steamboat Set for NWA TV Tapings

– Mike Tenay has confirmed the passing of Bobby Heenan’s wife:. “Sorry to report the passing of Cindy Heenan, an incredible wife, mother and grandmother. Her devotion and support for Bobby was unparalleled. Survived by daughter Jess, son in law John and grandkids Austin and Hannah. Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.” Tenay wrote on Twitter.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Paul Wight Got Heat In WWE Over Ring Gear Idea He Got From Undertaker

Vince McMahon is well-known for being peculiar with certain phrases and comments, one of which is not wanting his talents to refer to the championships as “belts”, and during a Wrestling Inc. exclusive interview with Nick Hausman, Paul Wight weighed in on that. During his time working for...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Ricky Starks Opens Up About His Current Relationship With Cody Rhodes

Having true blue friends in pro wrestling can be tough to come by, but Ricky Starks found one in Cody Rhodes. The current FTW Champ sat down with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman before he and Powerhouse Hobbs competed in a three-way Tag Title match on AEW Dynamite, and he was asked about his current relationship with Cody Rhodes. Rhodes left AEW at the turn of 2022 to make a main event level debut at WrestleMania 38 against Seth Rollins, but it was Rhodes who played a primary factor in Starks entering the All Elite fold during the height of COVID-19.
WWE
PWMania

Bill Goldberg Says “He’ll Be Ready” If WWE Calls Him for Another Match

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently spoke with the NYPost.com for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Goldberg commented on his status with WWE:. “I’m still waiting for that one [call] to happen one of these days. But I suppose you never retire in the...
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Star Debuts New Entrance Music

WWE has changed Raquel Rodriguez’s presentation once more, indicating that they firmly believe she has the ability to be a top star. During the pre-WWE SmackDown dark segment, Rodriguez debuted a new theme song. You can watch and listen to her new theme song from SmackDown’s dark segment below.
WWE
PWMania

AEW Wrestler Reveals She is Stepping Away From Pro Wrestling

AEW wrestler AQA announced on Twitter that she would be leaving professional wrestling “for the immediate future.”. AQA acknowledged in her statement that she hasn’t been in a great place with wrestling lately, both physically and mentally, but that she has attempted to push through it out of respect for her opponents.
WWE
PWMania

Two NXT Stars Involved in a Backstage “Altercation” at WWE SmackDown

In a storyline update, on Friday, two WWE NXT wrestlers got into an “altercation” at SmackDown, according to a tweet from the NXT account. According to the NXT account, the altercation occurred between Von Wagner and Solo Skioa, and fans can watch the footage this Tuesday night on the USA Network.
WWE
PWMania

New Trial Date Set for WWE Over Claims of Using Randy Orton’s Tattoos

It appears that Catherine Alexander, a tattoo artist who filed a lawsuit against WWE, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., 2K Games, Inc., 2K Sports, Inc., Visual Concepts Entertainment, Yuke’s Co., Ltd., and Yuke’s LA Inc., will finally have her day in court after years of waiting as a result of numerous delays in the case.
ILLINOIS STATE
PWMania

GCW No Signal In The Hills 2 Results – July 15, 2022

GCW No Signal In The Hills 2 Results – July 15, 2022. The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) No Signal In The Hills 2 event that took place on Friday night at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles:. – Gringo Loco defeated Rocky...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy