Cola Wars is a Christ-exalting, high-energy, fun experience for all middle and high school students who have completed the 6th grade – 12th grade. Students are divided into two cola-themed teams and engage each night in thrilling, field-type activities; such as Big Ball Volleyball, Cola Chug, Tug of War, and Cola Toss. Each evening is also filled with dynamic speakers and worship. Cola Wars 2022 is Monday July 18-Wednesday July 20th at 6pm at Camden High School. Cost is $10 at the door and includes dinner each night and a t-shirt. Students must provide their own transportation to and from the high school each night.

CAMDEN, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO