ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, GA

Thomasville Police Department to hold active shooter training seminar

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02fyvk_0ghF8sXI00

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Thomasville Police Department is offering an active shooter training on Tuesday, August 9 for community members to learn strategies in response to active shooter events.

The Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) Course seminar is set to take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Thomasville Auditorium, located at 144 E Jackson St.

At a free cost, those in attendance will reportedly be provided with guidance, a proven plan and strategies for surviving an active shooter event.

Designed based off of the AVOID, DENY, DEFEND strategy which was developed by ALERRT in 2004, the two hour seminar will touch the topics of history and prevalence of active shooter events, civilian response options, the role of professional guardians, drills and medical issues.

Those that are interested in attending may RSVP to Mimi Parrish at (229) 227-7075 or Mimi.parrish@thomasville.org. RSVP is not mandatory.

For more information, contact Major Wade Glover at (229) 227-7078 or wade.glover@thomasville.org.

Comments / 0

Related
WCTV

Tallahassee Police investigate two shootings over the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating two shootings that happened during the weekend. TPD responded to multiple gunshots that were heard around 3:30 p.m. Saturday at 2700 West Pensacola St. (The Social 2700 apartment complex). According to TPD, the officers discovered evidence that an incident had...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Thomasville, GA
Thomasville, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WALB 10

Some guns stolen from Albany, Lee Co. burglaries seized

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Law enforcement made a possible break in the case of pawn shop burglaries in Albany and Lee County where dozens of guns were stolen. The Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit followed a tip in the case, arresting a man who they say had several of those stolen guns.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Two Southwell practices merge and relocate to new address

Two Southwell practices have merged and relocated to a new address. Southwell Internal Medicine with Dr. Lynn Lee, formerly located at 410 Connell Road, and Southwell Primary Care with Ken Kiser, NP-C, 2922-C North Oak St. have joined under the name Southwell Internal Medicine. The new practice is located at...
VALDOSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Active Shooter Training#Seminar#Alerrt
wfxl.com

Kidnapping suspects found in Albany

Two men have been arrested by authorities for the kidnapping of a young woman. 19-year-old Cameron Hopkins, kidnapped 18-year-old Khaliyah Jones, in Lovejoy, Georgia, at around 6:15 P.M. on Saturday, July 16. Witnesses at the scene of the Lovejoy Walmart told authorities that Hopkins walked up to a vehicle with...
ALBANY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Lowndes Probation employees honored during Pretrial, Probation, and Parole Supervision Week

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners is honoring its Lowndes County Probation employees during Pretrial, Probation, and Parole Supervision Week. Lowndes County, Georgia- The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners is honoring its Lowndes County Probation employees during Pretrial, Probation, and Parole Supervision Week happening July 17-23, 2022. Pretrial, Probation, and Parole Supervision Week is a time to recognize and celebrate the dedicated and caring individuals in your community who work tirelessly to make your neighborhoods safer and more vibrant places to live and rear families.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wfxl.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest of 25-year-old in Valdosta

A 25-year-old is in jail following a traffic stop in Valdosta Sunday. Valdosta police pulled over a vehicle just after 3 a.m. on Sunday, July 17 in the 1800 block of West Hill Avenue. As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver, later identified as 25-year-old Jonathan Harris, sped away.
VALDOSTA, GA
WTXL ABC 27 News

Thomasville Police Department releases 2021 report

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The city of Thomasville Police Department has uploaded its annual police report for 2021. TPD investigated 903 cases in 2021. Collisions rose 76%; going from more than 1,200 in 2020 to more than 2,100 in 2022. Most collisions were the result of tailgating. Thomasville Police...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

WATCH: Leon Co. deputies release video of armed robbery at Chevron

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video of an armed robbery at the Chevron located at the intersection of Aenon Church Road and West Tennessee Street. According to deputies, the robbery happened around 10 p.m. Monday, July 11, at the gas station located at...
LEON COUNTY, FL
wfxl.com

One arrested in Valdosta after dispute with a firearm

A man is facing three felony charges and a misdemeanor charge after Valdosta Police Department officers responded to report of a domestic dispute involving a firearm. On July 13, shortly before 3:30 P.M., VPD were dispatched to a residence in the 1800 block of Chestnut Drive. Prior to arriving at...
VALDOSTA, GA
southgatv.com

Albany murder conviction heads to Supreme Court

ALBANY, GA – A controversial murder conviction in Dougherty County will soon go before the state’s highest bench on appeal. Monday, South Georgia Television News has learned that Georgia’s Supreme Court will hear the appeal of Jazzy Jarrell Huff, tentatively slated for November. Huff maintains his innocence...
ALBANY, GA
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy