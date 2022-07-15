Man hospitalized after motorcycle vs. deer collision
A man was taken to the hospital after a deer collided with his motorcycle Friday afternoon.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened on the 14000 block of Route 19 in Cambridge Springs around 12:40 p.m. on Friday, July 15.
The 59-year-old man was traveling northbound when the deer ran in front of his motorcycle. The bike hit the deer, which died as a result of the crash.
Police said the man was transported to the hospital as a precaution, but believe his injuries are not serious.
