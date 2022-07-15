ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, PA

Man hospitalized after motorcycle vs. deer collision

By PAT HRITZ
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=456bnF_0ghF61mS00

A man was taken to the hospital after a deer collided with his motorcycle Friday afternoon.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened on the 14000 block of Route 19 in Cambridge Springs around 12:40 p.m. on Friday, July 15.

Two injured in ultralight plane crash in Warren County

The 59-year-old man was traveling northbound when the deer ran in front of his motorcycle. The bike hit the deer, which died as a result of the crash.

Police said the man was transported to the hospital as a precaution, but believe his injuries are not serious.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WYTV.com

Man killed in Mercer County crash

LIBERTY TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A 28-year-old man from Petrolia, Pa. was killed in a crash in Mercer County Monday. Police say Matthew Bell was driving on Route 173, near Old Mill Road at about 2 a.m. when he lost control and went off the left side of the road hitting a mailbox and rolling over several times.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

One person allegedly hit by car in Erie

One person was allegedly hit by a car in a parking lot Monday night. This happened shortly after 7 p.m. at West Erie Plaza. Millcreek Police and paramedics responded to the accident. There is no word on the extent of injuries. Millcreek police continue to investigate.
ERIE, PA
wbut.com

Two Injured In Motorcycle Crash On Rt. 422

Two people were taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash over the weekend in Summit Township. The accident happened Saturday evening around 8:15 p.m. on Route 422 East. State police say 40-year-old Nathan Book of Slippery Rock was using an exit lane when he lost control of his motorcycle. Book and his passenger 40-year-old Katrina Book of Butler were both thrown off the bike and suffered injuries.
BUTLER, PA
abc27 News

Pennsylvania motorcyclist arrested for leading State Police on high speed chase

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A 25-year-old motorcyclist is in the Erie County Prison after leading police on a high speed chase early Sunday morning. Pennsylvania State Police report Brian McClelland, 25, of Springboro was heading north on Route 89 in Venango Township on Sunday, July 17 around 3:30 a.m. when troopers noticed a tail light on the bike was out. Troopers reportedly matched the description of his motorcycle with one that was involved in a pursuit with Union City Police earlier that night.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cambridge Springs, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Cambridge Springs, PA
Accidents
Warren County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Cambridge Springs, PA
County
Warren County, PA
Cambridge Springs, PA
Crime & Safety
Warren County, PA
Sports
Warren County, PA
Accidents
YourErie

State Police continue to search for endangered missing woman

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police continue to search for a missing woman who is believed to be endangered. According to State Police, an active search is still underway for Candice Caffas, 34. Caffas was last seen on July 15 around 10 p.m. walking on Mount Pleasant Road in Meadville, Crawford County. Caffas is 34 years […]
MEADVILLE, PA
WFMJ.com

One dead, one injured in crash that closed road near Grove City

One person is dead, another is hospitalized following a traffic accident that shut down State Route 173 south of Grove City. State police say the one-vehicle crash closed 173 between Old Mill Road and Airport road just after 2 a.m. Monday. Two people were taken to AHN Grove City Hospital.
GROVE CITY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Pennsylvania State Police#Cambridge#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
explore venango

Police Release Details of Local Woman Seriously Injured in Route 8 Rollover Crash

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on Route 8 seriously injuring a local woman. According to police, this accident happened around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, on PA Route 8, north of Fisherman Cove Road, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County, involving 56-year-old Brenda J. Santiago, of Franklin.
FRANKLIN, PA
erienewsnow.com

Motorcyclist Jailed after Pursuits with State Troopers, Union City Police

Pennsylvania State Police arrested a motorcyclist who led police on a pursuit two separate times the same night in Erie County. Brian McClelland, 25, of Springboro, faces charges including fleeing and eluding police and drug possession. Troopers said they noticed a motorcycle with a bad taillight around 3:33 a.m. Sunday....
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Titusville Police investigating multiple arson cases

Titusville Police are investigating multiple suspected arsons and are asking for the public’s help.         At this time, there is no word on the exact number of cases. Police are only reporting “more than one.” Titusville Police report they are looking for information and surveillance video in two parts of the city. The northern area of […]
TITUSVILLE, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Thefts in Venango County

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Franklin-based State Police responded to a residence along State Highway 157, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, to speak with a known victim about a possible theft around 9:12 p.m. on June 22. Specific details on the...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
chautauquatoday.com

Flames Destroy House in Town of Gerry

No injuries were reported in a fire that destroyed a house in the Town of Gerry on Sunday. Firefighters from Gerry responded to 5150 Damon Hill Road at about 1:45 PM and were assisted by crews from Sinclairville, Falconer, Fluvanna, Ellington, Ellery Center, Frewsburg and Cassadaga. According to Gerry Fire, the family living in the house made it out safely, but the house appears to be a total loss. Three cats and two lizards were pulled from the home; the cats were given oxygen on scene, and all animals were released to the family. The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team later determined that the fire originated in a dryer vent. The American Red Cross is assisting the family. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and State Police were also on scene.
YourErie

Family of missing 34-year-old asking for help

After three days, crews continue to search for a missing woman in Crawford County. The mother of 34-year-old Candice Caffas said her daughter has disabilities and is not safe without supervision. “We’re very concerned. She’s never been gone like this.” That’s Carrol Caffas. She’s worried about her missing daughter who has special needs. Early Saturday […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Police issue missing endangered advisory for missing Meadville woman

Several agencies have been searching south of Meadville for a missing woman that State Police say may be in danger. Police have issued a missing endangered person advisory for 34-year-old Candice Caffas of Meadville. The search focused along French Creek in West Mead and Union Townships on Saturday. She was...
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Multiple Northwest Pa. agencies search for missing person

Multiple agencies are searching for Candice Caffas in Meadville, along French Creek in West Mead and Union Townships. According to state police, Caffas, 34, was last seen at 3 a.m. Saturday morning at her residence in Union Twp. in Crawford Co. Caffas is 95 pounds, 4’9, with green eyes and was last seen wearing a […]
MEADVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Elk County route closure set for August, detours to be in place

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT is planning a detour around Route 1001 (Glen Hazel Road) that will begin Monday, August 1. PennDOT’s Elk County Maintenance Division will close Route 2001 between Haney’s Hill and Bendigo Road as they replace a trio of stormwater drainage pipes and prepare the roadway for future projects. PennDOT said […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
cleveland19.com

1 dead, 2 injured after head-on collision in Ashtabula County

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said one person is dead and two others injured after a head-on collision took place Friday morning in Ashtabula County. The crash happened around 8:20 a.m. on State Route 307 near Black Sea Road in Lenox Township. According to a...
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
YourErie

YourErie

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy