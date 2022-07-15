ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

SportsZone Saturday – July 16

By Grant Sweeter
 3 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday returns this Saturday with another loaded show, including a story on Lincoln Kienholz and Kyler Miritello, who are each headed west to play college athletics.

Then we introduce you to Matt Leedom who has influenced the local baseball scene, despite battling a rare disease.

Plus, we tell you about South Dakota’s ‘Top Gun’ who set a national record.

Stories featured in SportsZone Saturday:

We’ll also answer this week’s Vantage Point Question, which is ‘what is your favorite sports rivalry?’.

SportsZone Saturday airs this Saturday at 9:30 a.m. on KELO-TV.

