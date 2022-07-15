SportsZone Saturday – July 16
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday returns this Saturday with another loaded show, including a story on Lincoln Kienholz and Kyler Miritello, who are each headed west to play college athletics.
Then we introduce you to Matt Leedom who has influenced the local baseball scene, despite battling a rare disease.
Plus, we tell you about South Dakota’s ‘Top Gun’ who set a national record.
Stories featured in SportsZone Saturday:
- Lincoln Kienholz finds future home at Washington
- ‘Just in awe’: Miritello commits to Hawaii
- Dakota Alliance 16U Girls head to National Championship Series
- KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – July 7-13
- SF Cyclones rally to win u18 Fastpitch State Championship
- South Dakota’s Top Gun
We’ll also answer this week’s Vantage Point Question, which is ‘what is your favorite sports rivalry?’.
SportsZone Saturday airs this Saturday at 9:30 a.m. on KELO-TV.
