New York City, NY

Is New York City getting smellier? Yes and no, officials say

By Sarah Vasile
 3 days ago
Sanitation workers move a tent to a garbage truck at a small homeless encampment in New York, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is known for its sights, sounds and smells — both good and bad. So, has the city gotten smellier? Officials told PIX11 News it’s a complicated issue.

Based on data collected by the city, there has been a “significant increase” in reports for one smell in particular: vehicles idling. According to a city official, those complaints are “driving the overall number of 311 odor complaints” in 2022.

311 doesn’t accept complaints about body odor or cooking odor, according to officials.

When asked about a New York Post report about a supposed 54% increase in complaints Friday, Mayor Eric Adams again pointed to automobile reports.

“When you zero into the report, you see that it is automobiles … leading the way,” Adams said.

A New York City program, which might be expanded, pays New Yorkers for successfully reporting idling vehicles. The program was introduced in 2019.

Adams said he’s “not smelling filth” around the city, adding maybe be just has “a New York nose.” He praised the Department of Sanitation for doing its part to make the city “cleaner and cleaner.”

One thing Adams said he goes smell: marijuana.

“It’s like everybody is smoking a joint now,” he said.

Adults in the city are permitted to smoke or vape the drug in the same areas tobacco is permitted under the city’s smoke-free air laws, with a few exceptions.

