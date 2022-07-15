ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Senate Democratic Primary Debate to air Sunday on WZAW-TV

By Heather Poltrock
WSAW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - FOX WZAW will broadcast two political debates in advance of Wisconsin’s Aug. 9 primary. TMJ4 in Milwaukee is hosting the debates at Marquette’s Varsity Theater and the debates...

www.wsaw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Wisconsin democratic candidates hold debate ahead of state primary

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin is three weeks away from the August primary election. In preparation, five democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate took the stage Sunday, July 17 at Marquette University's Varsity Theatre in Milwaukee for the first debate of the campaign season. The five democrats that debated Sunday...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin GOP candidate Michels reworks flyer to erase NRA endorsement

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial hopeful Tim Michels' campaign is reworking a flyer that falsely claims he won the National Rifle Association's endorsement, saying the declaration was a mistake.Michels is locked in a three-way GOP primary with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Tim Ramthun. An NRA endorsement would be a coveted prize for any of them.Michels' campaign sent out a flyer that landed in mailboxes Saturday that claimed the gun advocacy group had endorsed him. Scott Meyer, a Wisconsin lobbyist who has done work for the NRA, said the group hasn't endorsed anyone in the GOP...
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Wisconsin lawmakers appear ready to override WEC once again

(The Center Square) – It is going to be another scolding for the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The Legislature’s Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules will meet on Wednesday to consider new rules for ballot curing. Curing is when local election clerks fill in missing information on ballots,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Glamour

‘It’s Been a Devastating Several Weeks’: Wisconsin Doctors Cross State Lines to Navigate Post-Roe Abortion Ban

Within hours of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling, which ended federal protections for critical women’s reproductive rights, abortion providers in Wisconsin began shutting down out of fear of a 173-year-old law banning the practice unless a mother’s life was in jeopardy. While Democratic governor Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul have filed a lawsuit to block the ban in its entirety, and—alongside several county district attorneys—have said they won’t enforce the law, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is operating as if it is in effect, temporarily stopping abortion services. Most Wisconsinites seeking abortions are left with few options aside from traveling to “haven” states to receive care. As the dust settles post-Roe, the demand in states where abortion is still protected has spiked. Providers and clinics in Illinois are overwhelmed, while those in Wisconsin are scrambling to find ways to help their patients.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marquette, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Wausau, WI
Elections
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Wausau, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Wausau, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
wibailoutpeople.org

Wisconsin: ‘Democracy Tour’ Rolling On, Stops Scheduled in Multiple Cities

Dear Supporters of the Building Unity and the Democracy Tour,. Thank you all who came out last weekend in Fond du Lac, Ripon, and Appleton! What wonderful tour stops we had. With each passing week of the Tour, I am more convinced that we can create the world of our dreams. The hospitality and care that we have been receiving has been so very wonderful! What a source of hope it is to share this project with so many beautiful people all over Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Kleefisch
Person
Sarah Godlewski
Person
Tim Michels
WISN

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 13,184 deaths

NOTE: Wisconsin does not update its count of new positive COVID-19 cases, COVID-19 deaths and the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered on weekends. New positive cases: 3,993 (since Friday) Total positive cases: 1,544,901. New deaths: 3 (since Friday) Total deaths: 13,184. At least 9,593,447 vaccines have been administered (as of...
WISCONSIN STATE
beltmag.com

Why Wisconsin’s 1858 Abortion Law Matters Now

The obscure nineteenth-century legislation shaping Wisconsin’s post-Roe reality. Not many have dug through the physical archive of Wisconsin’s abortion laws, and for good reason. In 1858, the state Legislature’s amendments for the year were recorded by cutting and pasting the printed text of the statutes onto paper that were then notated, bound together by subject with ribbon, and rolled into a scroll secured with more ribbon or string.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Democratic Primary#Republican Primary#Wzaw Tv#Gubernatorial#Michels Corporation#Wtmj
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin counties with High COVID-19 levels jumps from 1 to 14

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of counties in Wisconsin experiencing high levels of COVID-19 community levels exploded in the past week, surging from just a single one last Friday to fourteen now. That latest figure nearly equals the of number counties that recorded high and medium activity last week combined (16).
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Barnes says he was too busy campaigning to pay property taxes

MADISON — It’s a problem common to the average American: You get so busy campaigning for political office you forget to pay your property taxes. Such are the real struggles of Wisconsin’s grossly out-of-touch lieutenant governor Mandela Barnes. At a campaign stop last weekend in Milwaukee, Gov....
MADISON, WI
Washington Examiner

No, Wisconsin won't save Trump

NO, WISCONSIN WON'T SAVE TRUMP. Drop boxes were a big part of the 2020 election in Wisconsin. The state's election board installed more than 500 of them across the state in the run-up to the voting. The board acted on its own authority, ignoring Wisconsin law, which requires that absentee ballots be cast either by the U.S. mail or by being personally delivered to an election clerk. The law makes no provision for drop boxes.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WSAW

Northeast Wisconsin excited for economic boost from EAA AirVenture

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh is getting ready to welcome the World’s Largest Aviation Celebration. EAA AirVenture kicks off Monday, July 25 and goes through Sunday, July 31. AirVenture visitors will receive a warm welcome from businesses who count on the economic boost. More than 500,000 people from around...
OSHKOSH, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Peach season at Apple Holler starts this week

STURTEVANT, Wis. - Growing peaches in Wisconsin? What an idea. "Our winters seem to have been getting a little milder that we should be able to grow peaches in Wisconsin. That was 12 or 13 years ago," said Apple Holler founder Dave Flannery. Flannery figured, if no one else was...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy