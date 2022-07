Microsoft has announced the second wave of titles headed to Xbox Game Pass in July, and there are six more titles coming to the subscription program before the month is done. July 19 sees the arrival of three more games, beginning with the day-one new release As Dusk Falls for console, cloud, and PC. This is an interactive drama and the debut title from developer Interior Night, a team founded by Quantic Dream veterans. Like Quantic Dream games, As Dusk Falls allows players to make choices in a story that starts with a robbery-gone-wrong that can have a butterfly effect down the road. GameSpot's As Dusk Falls review scored the game a 9/10.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO