ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

Augusta man wanted for Captain D’s murder captured and arrested

By Karlton Clay
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=019iRx_0ghF479E00

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The man wanted for the Captain D’s murder in June has been captured and arrested.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Ravanell Gomillion, 40, was arrested for Murder, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

The deadly shooting happened Tuesday, June 14th at the Captain D’s on Wrightsboro Road.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 42-year-old Eurl Kittles.

According to the incident report, RCSO deputies discovered Kittles was found lying unresponsive on the ground just inside the rear exit of the building with at least one gunshot wound.

Comments / 6

Related
WJBF

RCSO searching for Aggravated Assault suspect

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate an Aggravated Assault suspect. Dewayne Cain is wanted for an incident that happened at John’s Party Center located at 3307 Mike Padgett Highway on July 18th. Cain is known to frequent the 3300 block of Mike Padgett Highway and the […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

RCSO searching for missing 70 y.o. man

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a 70-year old man. Dan James Williams was last seen July 15th near the 1600 block of Parnell Street. Williams was last seen wearing a dark blue long sleeve shirt, black pants, and red Atlanta Falcons flip flops. If you […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Victim identified in Bulloch County weekend shooting death

UPDATE 7/18/22 5:22 PM – Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch has released the identity of the victim in Sunday’s shooting death near Clito in northeastern Bulloch County. The deceased has been identified as Dolan Blanchard, 22, of Screven County. Authorities have yet to officially rule on the exact cause of death or release any further details surrounding the incident.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Augusta, GA
County
Richmond County, GA
Augusta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WRDW-TV

SOLE SUSPECT? Cops catch alleged home-invading sneaker thief

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies have arrested the man accused of stealing more than $2,000 worth of Air Jordans and pistol-whipping an apartment resident during a home invasion. The incident happened June 27, and authorities issued an alert last week for the public to be on...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Welfare check draws law enforcement to Reese Avenue in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There was a large law enforcement presence on Reese Avenue after deputies were called to a welfare check. Dispatch says the call came in at 7:25 p.m. on Monday. We’ve reached out to the PIO for more information. Coroner Mark Bowen says they have not been...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

“We’ll never see him graduate college,” Family of Israel Scott respond to sheriff’s office drowning investigation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The family of Israel Scott the 4-year-old who drowned during swim lessons is presenting what they say is new evidence that proves criminal negligence on the swim instructor’s part. Lydia Glover-Fields, Izzy’s aunt says she didn’t know that would be the last time she heard that laugh. “We’ll never see him […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Mall Shooting Stopped By Armed Citizen

A “good guy with a gun” stopped even more carnage yesterday as a maniac with a rifle opened fire in a mall in Indiana. This could NEVER happen at Augusta Mall. They have signs up telling “good guys” they aren’t allowed to carry legal firearms on the premises. Bad guys are also forbidden by the signs, but apparently, they don’t know how to read.
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Convicted Felon#Violent Crime#The Captain D#Firearm#Rcso
WJBF

Child Molestation suspect arrested in Richmond County

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An Augusta man is facing molestation and kidnapping charges. 31-year old Tytron Martiese Smith has been arrested on charges of Child Molestation and Kidnapping. The alleged incident occurred January 4. In the incident report, the 13-year-old victim told investigators that she was on her way to...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Deputies arrest suspect in slaying at Augusta Captain D’s

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested the suspect in a June 14 fatal shooting at a Captain D’s restaurant at 3166 Wrightsboro Road. Ravanell Gomillion, 40, had been wanted in reference to the slaying of Eurl Kittles, 42, of Augusta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that...
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRDW-TV

One person injured by weekend shooting in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that happened on Abbeville Avenue Northwest on Saturday night. According to officers with Aiken Public Safety, that call came around 10:17 PM on Saturday. One person was injured and transported to nearby hospitals in a personal...
AIKEN, SC
wfxg.com

FOUND: 16-year-old teen missing from Pineview Dr. in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says Katrina Sexton has been found safe. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teen. Sixteen-year-old Katrina Sexton was last seen at around 7:30 p.m. July 11 on the 200 block of...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County deputies plan event to help clear records

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is hosting an event that will allow citizens to get help clearing outstanding bench warrants. The event, called Operation Lifted Cloud, will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 30 and 31 at Greater Young Zion Baptist Church, on Sand Bar Ferry Road.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Pastor shocked by cemetery’s appearance while officiating funeral

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – From our nation’s veterans to loved ones, many people have been laid to rest at West View Cemetery for more than 100 years. But last week Pastor Bart Grey, who was officiating a funeral, said he was shocked when he drove through the front gates. “The weeds and it’s not been […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

SLED searching for Attempted Murder suspect

DENMARK, S.C. (WJBF) – Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are asking for any tips that could lead to the apprehension of 22-year old TreQuan Stokes of Orangeburg, S.C. Stokes was involved in a shooting in Denmark, S.C. on June 15th, 2022. He may be driving...
DENMARK, SC
WJBF

WJBF

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy