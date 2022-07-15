ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Child Molestation suspect arrested in Richmond County

By WJBF Staff
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An Augusta man is facing molestation and kidnapping charges.

31-year old Tytron Martiese Smith has been arrested on charges of Child Molestation and Kidnapping.

The alleged incident occurred January 4.

In the incident report, the 13-year-old victim told investigators that she was on her way to her school when she was approached by an unknown man, now reportedly identified as Tytron Smith.

The victim told investigators that Smith struck her in the head, knocking her out. She then allegedly awoke in a hotel room at America’s Best Inn on Broad Street where Smith then sexually assaulted her.

Smith then reportedly drove them to Cedarwood Apartments, where she ran and hid, once out of sight of Smith.

Once returned home by deputies, the victim’s mother took her to AU Medical Center ER.

Smith was later arrested in July.

