ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Duke basketball: Five-star center reveals 'dream school'

By Matt Giles
BlueDevilCountry
BlueDevilCountry
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aqqE8_0ghEyzOj00

The Duke basketball recruiting machine has yet to produce an offer to a 2024 center. Perhaps first-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer and his cohorts should enter the mix for West Nottingham Academy (Md.) five-star rising junior Yves Missi.

After all, Missi said the following this week to On3 national recruiting insider Joe Tipton:

"Growing up when I was in Cameroon, my dream school was definitely Duke."

Missi, who ranks No. 6 overall among On3's 2024 Top Basketball Recruits, told Tipton that DePaul, Georgetown, Kansas, Michigan, Stanford, and UCLA are just some of the programs he hears from most often these days. Then on Friday, Andrew Slater of Pro Insight tweeted that the 6-foot-10, 220-pound bruiser reeled in an offer from LSU.

Although the Blue Devils would be a tad late to the race, it's worth noting Missi informed Tipton that he has yet to "build a strong relationship" with any college coaches.

A scouting report on potential Duke basketball recruiting target Yves Missi

Earlier this month, Joe Tipton explained why Yves Missi's rating recently received the coveted fifth star from On3:

"Missi is a dependable big man with nice hands and touch around the rim. He exhibits great timing when shot-blocking and runs the floor well for a player of his stature. Missi doesn't rely solely on his high-running motor and athletics to score, but he's also exhibited some footwork on the low block to pair with his ever-expanding skillset."

Duke's 2024 offer sheet reads as follows: five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson, five-star small forward Naas Cunningham, five-star small forward Bryson Tucker, and four-star small forward Darren Harris.

No one from the class has committed to the Blue Devils yet.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Big Duke Schedule News

Marquee home-and-home matchups are rare in college basketball, but we're about to get a couple of good ones in the coming years, thanks to Duke and Arizona. The two premier programs announced on Monday that they will meet in a home-and-home series starting in 2023. Duke will host the Wildcats at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Nov. 10, 2023 before making a return trip to Tucson on Nov. 21, 2024.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Three Tar Heels Leave UNC Football Program

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- The North Carolina football announced on Monday that three players will be leaving the program before the fall. Center Quiron Johnson, who played 607 snaps last season, decided to forego his sixth season after participating in spring ball. Johnson is joined by fellow offensive lineman Wisdom...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Photos: UNC Basketball Summer Player Media Day

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina held a summer media day on Monday afternoon for the players. Interviews were conducted with seven Tar Heels, and others made appearances. Inside Carolina photographer Jim Hawkins takes you behind the scenes at the Dean E. Smith Center ...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
College Sports
City
Star, NC
Durham, NC
Sports
Durham, NC
Basketball
BlueDevilCountry

Top 10 recruit hearing from Duke basketball and Kentucky

Compass Prep (Ariz.) shooting guard Vyctorius Miller is a 6-foot-5, 170-pound smooth five-star who ranks No. 9 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite. One would think that high of a rating and ranking might translate into the rising junior already holding offers from the Duke basketball recruiting powerhouse and its Kentucky counterpart.
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

Duke basketball: North Carolina suffers first decommittment ever

North Carolina suffered its first ever decommittment from a former Duke basketball target. It was in the works for weeks but former Duke basketball recruiting target G.G. Jackson has officially decommitted from North Carolina. Jackson made the announcement late Thursday night after the story was first reported by Jamie Shaw...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Technician Online

COLUMN: NC State football’s conference future without the ACC

With rampant conference realignment, the college football world is more chaotic than ever. With the fate of ACC football hanging in the balance, NC State may find itself in a new conference altogether before too long. While the ACC could restructure to fill spots left by schools that leave for...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Tipton
Person
Jon Scheyer
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Fire burns through Wake County house

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A house caught fire in Wake County south of Holly Springs on Monday morning. Chopper 11 flew over the home located on Tee Jay Farm Road off Cass Holt Road. The roof of the home had been burned out, and the back porch also appeared scorched.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Man seriously injured after train crash in Durham

Durham, N.C. — A man is in the hospital Saturday night after his vehicle collided with a train in Durham. Police said it happened near the intersection of Neal Road and American Drive at around 7 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said no one on the train was hurt, but...
DURHAM, NC
The News & Observer

One hospitalized after train collision in Durham

A man remained hospitalized Sunday after his car collided with a train and slid down an embankment in northwest Durham, police and neighbors said. The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Neal Road and American Drive, according to police. The impact pushed the car off...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke Basketball#Dream School#Nba#Depaul#West Nottingham Academy#Pro Insight#Lsu
WRAL News

Man found shot in car along I-885 in Durham

Durham, N.C. — A man was seriously hurt in a shooting along Interstate 885 in Durham on Sunday morning. Shortly after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting on I-885 north near the Ellis Road exit. Officers found a man inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

BlueDevilCountry

Raleigh, NC
277
Followers
129
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

BlueDevilCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to Duke athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy