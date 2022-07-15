ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A nurse’s viral video generated criticism for being ‘cringe.’ But some nurses say the backlash went too far.

By Elliot Lewis
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a nurse posted a TikTok reacting to the death of one of her patients, backlash erupted across social media, with many calling the nurse “cringe” and the video “performative.”. But some within the medical community say they believe the backlash toward the nurse, who was...

Comments / 36

Anne Thompson
1d ago

I am a nurse who has seen many patients die. Never ever would I have had a thought in that moment to play music, set up a camera and perform for social media. smdh

33
Linda Fahey Carraway
2d ago

My son is a hospice nurse . He sees death every day. It’s part of life . I wouldn’t be able to do it! My heart breaks seeing a commercial!

13
stonee me
1d ago

she deserves what she gets. she is exploiting deaths of patients. I would have NEVER posted about losing a patient. not ok.

19
