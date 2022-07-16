ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Informed Pac-12 Reporter Gives His Opinion on Where Cal Will Wind Up

By Jake Curtis
CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MNru1_0ghEyt6N00

Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News discusses whether UC Regents might fight UCLA’s move to Big Ten

It’s been proven over the past few months that no journalist knows more about what’s going on with the Pac-12 than San Jose Mercury-News sports writer Jon Wilner.

So when he gives his opinion of issues related to the conference, it’s worth paying attention.

In his Friday mailbag story, he answered a number of questions about the Pac-12 and potential realignment or mergers. Two of the questions were particularly significant to Cal fans. One dealt with the UC Regents’ possible actions regarding UCLA’s decision to leave the conference while leaving Cal behind, and the other asked for Wilner’s opinion of where Cal would wind up in the conference realignment:

Here are those two questions and answers:

Can you explain what the UC Regents could/would do to block UCLA from leaving? — @theplanetbob

I cannot.

A spokesperson for the University of California Office of the President told the Hotline the board of regents has no authority to prevent the move.

Also, we assume UCLA’s attorneys addressed the legal component before the June 30 announcement.

But the comments Thursday by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who blasted the Bruins for their lack of transparency, suggest the regents might attempt to fight the move.

No other entity in any state — hello, Texas — has been able to stop realignment.

BUT: In California politics, presumptions are for suckers.

If you were wondering, Newsom was born in San Francisco, attended Redwood High School in Marin County, and attended Santa Clara University on a partial baseball scholarship. He's a Bay Area sports guy.

The Sports360az.com website , via Fox 11 Los Angeles, added this about the governor:

The Hotline reported on Tuesday that UCLA’s move is on the agenda for the UC regents meeting in San Francisco on July 21.

As governor, Newsom is an ex officio member of the board, which oversees the prestigious university system’s 10 campuses.

When asked about the secretive process that culminated on June 30, Newsom said:

“No big deal, I’m the governor of the state of California. Maybe a bigger deal is I’m the chair of the UC regents. I read about it.

“Is it a good idea? Did we discuss the merits or demerits? I’m not aware that anyone did. So it was done in isolation. It was done without any regental oversight or support …

“I have strong opinions about this, for no other reason than as a member of the regents, we were never consulted, never asked for an opinion, and they didn’t even have the decency to provide (a) heads-up.”

.

When the dust settles, where will Cal be? — @CpaAspiring

Best guess: With Stanford, either in the reconfigured Pac-12 or the western branch of a larger conference.

Cal’s greatest asset in the realignment game is the Bay Area media market.

The Big 12 wouldn’t poach Arizona, ASU, Colorado, Utah, Washington and Oregon without tacit support from one of the major networks (Fox or ESPN).

And in our view, neither entity would want to ignore 2.6 million TV homes in the Bay Area.

Regarding what he means by the “western branch of a larger conference,” Wilner had earlier mentioned the following as one of the possible outcomes for the Pac-12:

At least eight schools merge with the Big 12 to form a western division of a super-conference. (In this scenario, Oregon State and Washington State could be left behind.) Likelihood: 30 percent

So Wilner suggests Cal will pair with Stanford and either become part of a 20-team or 22-team Big 12 or remain in the expanded Pac-12. Well, that seems to be an improvement over earlier suggestions that Cal might no longer have a big-time football program .

Within his mailbag story is one significant quote:

Per a source: “I wouldn’t be surprised if they go the whole season” before the future of the conference is resolved. “There is no rush.”

As we found out in the USC-UCLA departure, agreements could suddenly emerge without any prior notice.

.

Cover photo by Stan Szeto, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Gavin Newsom vacations in Montana despite California banning official travel to state

California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, vacationed in Montana this week even though his administration banned official travel to the state last summer. The governor's office confirmed to a state outlet that Newsom is vacationing in the Big Sky State, which Golden State Attorney General Rob Bunta added to the list of states California officials are banned from traveling to under state law.
CALIFORNIA STATE
On3.com

WATCH: The Rock visits Jackson State, Deion Sanders

Jackson State had a special visitor on its campus on Saturday. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson showed up as the Tigers hosted the HBCU Showcase portion of the XFL showcase series. Johnson walked up to Sanders, who promptly took a knee and bowed in The Rock’s honor. Jackson State...
JACKSON, MS
deseret.com

Over 60% of home sellers in Boise, Idaho, slash asking prices, the most in the nation. Utah is close behind

Yet again, a city in the West has seen the nation’s largest share of home sellers cutting their asking prices. In May, it was Provo, Utah. In June? Boise, Idaho. That’s according to the latest data from Redfin, which shows nearly two-thirds — 61.5% — of homes for sale in Boise, Idaho, had a price drop in June. That’s the highest share of the 97 metro areas included in the national real estate brokerage’s analysis.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
State
Texas State
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Jose, CA
State
Colorado State
Local
California Football
City
Stanford, CA
San Francisco, CA
Football
State
California State
San Francisco, CA
College Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
California College Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
Toni Koraza

What will Washington State look like if a massive glacier melts? Here's your answer

Washington State may be affected by consistent sea-level rise in the next few decades. The city of Seattle sits comfortably above sea level by 53 meters. But the Washington coast could see an additional six inches of sea level rising by 2050. By 2100, Washington State could experience around athree-foot rise. This rise could wreak havoc on the coastal cities along the Pacific ocean.
WASHINGTON STATE
105.5 The Fan

New Report Says California Is Better Than Idaho, How Do We Feel About That?

In case you've been living under a rock the past half decade, there's a little bit of a rivalry and beef developing between Idaho and California. Idahoans blame Californians for migrating here in masses and causing the housing crisis that we're all now dealing with. Meanwhile, Californians see Idaho as a cheaper place to live and not have to pay as much money in taxes, while still enjoying a scenic mountain backdrop.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Notre Dame Rumor

Notre Dame is finally going to join a conference with the Big Ten and SEC adding big-time schools like Oklahoma, Texas, UCLA and USC, right?. According to a report from CBS Sports, Notre Dame is targeting a huge TV deal to stay independent. "Notre Dame targeting $75 million annual media...
COLLEGE SPORTS
LonghornsCountry

Oregon to the Big 12? Nike Founder Phil Knight's Role in Conference Realignment

With USC and UCLA announcing a move to the Big Ten, the future of the Pac-12 is uncertain. Oregon is arguably the biggest player left in the Pac-12 following this move. Oregon has been at the forefront of college athletics in large part thanks to Nike founder Phil Knight. Knight wants Oregon in either the SEC or the Big Ten if given those options, according to John Canzano.
OREGON STATE
Deadline

UCLA May Face California Government Barriers To Switching To Big 10 Conference, Gov. Gavin Newsom Says

UCLA wants to leave its traditional sports home in the Pac-12 and join the Big 10 conference. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is saying, “Not so fast.”. Reports that UCLA may join the Big 10 as soon as 2024 are being fought by Newsom and other state bodies. Newsom told Fox News that an investigation is already underway to see what can potentially be done to stop the flight of UCLA.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Football#Pac 12 Conference#Santa Clara University#American Football#College Football#The San Jose Mercury News#The Uc Regents#Hotline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
Sports
Stanford University
247Sports

Exclusive: WSU President Kirk Schulz goes in depth on Pac-12 and its future

WASHINGTON STATE PRESIDENT Kirk Schulz says the remaining 10 members of Pac-12 have come together nicely over the last two weeks following an uncertain few days in the wake of USC and UCLA announcing moves to the Big Ten, he told Cougfan.com on Friday in a long conversation about the present and future of the Conference of Champions and Washington State athletics.
PULLMAN, WA
CalSportsReport

CalSportsReport

San Francisco, CA
994
Followers
1K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

CalSportsReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Cal athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/californa

Comments / 0

Community Policy