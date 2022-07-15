ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Man Convicted of Assaulting Police Officers, Drug Possession In Anne Arundel County

By Annie DeVoe
 3 days ago
handcuff Photo Credit: Pixabay/4711018

A repeat offender was found guilty of all 13 charges including two counts of second-degree assault against an Anne Arundel County police officer, authorities say.

Brandon Hardy, 26, of Annapolis, was arrested on Sept. 3, 2021, for biting officers while clutching drugs after causing a multi-vehicle crash in the area of Mountain Road and Route 10, according to Anne Arundel County police.

Hardy had run a red light and struck two vehicles before fleeing the scene of the accident, and then returned to retrieve objects from the vehicle, including a phone with a GPS tag.

The passenger in Hardy's vehicle remained on the scene and was able to use the GPS feature on the phone to pinpoint Hardy's location at a nearby fast-food restaurant.

Police approached Hardy at the restaurant, and Hardy refused to identify himself, officials said. A witness was able to identify Hardy and officers attempted to detain him, but he ran away once handcuffed.

Hardy became extremely uncooperative, and bit one officer in the leg before trying to bite another, according to authorities Officers noted Hardy clutching a large amount of drugs and had to pry them from his hands.

The drugs were measured to be 29 grams of fentanyl and over 40 grams of cocaine. He also had $400 cash and a digital scale. A vehicle search found 15 grams of marijuana and 30 Suboxone strips.

Hardy will be sentenced on Thursday, Aug. 11.

