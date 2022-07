Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Hulu is hunting for Hotties. The streamer has ordered blind date food competition Hotties, hosted by Jade Catta-Preta, who previously hosted E!’s The Soup and has appeared on series such as ABC’s Manhattan Love Story and American Housewife. The series comes from Bright Spot Content, the All3Media America-backed production company behind Hulu’s Baker’s Dozen. All ten episodes will launch on the streamer on August 16. The dating competition will pit pairs of blind dates against each other in a battle to cook up date-night worthy dishes, all while attempting to eat incredibly spicy food. Set in food...

