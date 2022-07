The Oakland Athletics are pretty much an afterthought in MLB this season, owners of the worst record in the American League. Despite the abysmal season, Paul Blackburn has been a rare bright spot for the A’s, pitching phenomenally and earning his first-ever All-Star Game appearance. While fans were delighted for Blackburn, it seems that the Athletics’ ownership couldn’t care less about his accomplishment. The renowned stingy organization had planned to send Blackburn to LA (from Houston) via a commercial flight. That is until the Astros swooped in and offered him a spot on their charter, via Mark Berman.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 53 MINUTES AGO