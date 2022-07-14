ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Are the Days of the Old Fujifilm Firmware Updates Gone?

The Phoblographer
The Phoblographer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I have owned the X-T4 for over two years now and have been looking at Fujifilm firmware updates. Our last gifted firmware merely added compatibility with their newest lenses (i.e – XF 150-600mm f5.6-8 R LM OIS WR). It is no secret that most of us were expecting to see a...

www.thephoblographer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Phoblographer

Tested: Capture One 22 Has Awesome Features in the Latest Update

Capture One has long reigned as the most customizable workspace for photo editing, along with great noise reduction and color handling. But, the last few updates to Capture One 22 have added several great tools to the photo editor. Live is a new collaboration tool, while a Magic Eraser helps quickly refine masks. The software is preparing for an iPad version with some redesigned icons that will also make the program simpler for newbies.
TECHNOLOGY
The Phoblographer

This Lens Is Amazing. Nikon Z 400mm F4.5 First Impressions

We’ve all seen the hype videos about the new Nikon Z 400mm f4.5. It’s sometimes challenging for the internet to get excited at what Nikon does compared to Canon and Sony. But trust me, this is one of the most fascinating Nikon lenses I’ve reviewed in the 13 years of running this website. When I picked it up attached to the Nikon Z9, I expected it to be super heavy, but it wasn’t. I didn’t use a strap with the camera setup but, even so, it shocked me at how lightweight it is. Combined with the price of around $3,299, I think the Nikon Z 400mm f4.5 will be the lens that wins bird photographers over to Nikon.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Is the Profoto A2 Really Worth $1,000?

Profoto has been hard at work redesigning its lineup with ultra-portability in mind. It has been exciting to watch them significantly scale back on bulk and weight with the newest wireless offerings. Today the company introduced the latest kid to enter the scene, the Profoto A2. It looks like a baby B10x and is about the size of a cup of coffee. As with most Profoto lighting, you can also expect to pay Profoto prices for this fun-sized 100ws light and remotes. Buying into this system starts at $995.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Phoblographer

Is the Tamron 17-70mm F2.8 What Every Fuji Photographer Needs?

In the past, the Tamron 17-70mm f2.8 was only available for Sony cameras. But Tamron has announced that they also now work with Fujifilm. With that in mind, this new powerhouse of a lens comes to the Fujifilm X series. Photojournalists who need a zoom lens are bound to fawn over this one. It lacks the aperture rings and the metal build quality you’re used to. And in some ways, a photographer could argue that it feels just wrong. However, I don’t think anyone can argue with how utilitarian this lens is. And so we’ve updated our review accordingly.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firmware#Nikon#Android
The Phoblographer

The Best Prime Lenses for the OM SYSTEM OM-1

The OM SYSTEM OM-1 is a fantastic camera in so many different ways. It brings with it a ton of innovation that we haven’t seen in others on the market. Couple that with the great lens selection that’s available and you’ll be amazed at what it can do. Do you like prime lenses? Well, we’re selecting the best prime lenses for the OM-1. Take a look!
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Who Really Puts Instax Film in Their Mouth?

Sometimes I forget that I’m 35 years old and that my fellow millennials have done some stupid things like going to Fire Festival. But when I look at the new warning label on Instax film, I wonder if Gen Z didn’t learn from the tide pod trend from years ago. Not long ago, Fujifilm issued a new warning on the back of their Instax film. It specifically tells customers that they’re not supposed to put the film in their mouth. But isn’t that obvious?
MOVIES
The Phoblographer

Give This Thing a Pancake! Nikon z30 First Impressions

If you’re like me, you’re still yearning for a good point-and-shoot camera to come out at an attractive price. And you also may not think the Japanese understand that concept anymore. Well, the Nikon z30 isn’t a point-and-shoot camera. But what it is is nearly the closest thing. Imagine something along the lines of the Sony a6600 if Nikon made it, with better durability, and only a bit of heft.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

The Best Lenses for the Fujifilm XH2s Under $1,000

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a Fujifilm camera not be marketed primarily with zoom lenses. But the Fujifilm XH2s is changing that. Every other Fujifilm camera I’ve seen has had a prime lens attached to it. However, features like animal autofocus and bird detection with the Fujifilm XH2s change things. So we’re rounding up the best lenses for the Fujifilm XH2s. What’s more, we’ve used all of these. Check it out.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
iPad
The Phoblographer

How a Wedding Made Me Not Miss My DSLR

This is the story of how I was reminded that I do not miss the DSLR days, and how I am very happy mirrorless has arrived in full. A childhood friend of my companion got married last weekend and I found myself photographing her wedding, a little against my will. That story needs a bit of context first. My girlfriend was invited to a wedding. She could bring a +1 and, being the boyfriend, that ended up being me. Nothing special. During cocktails, the wedding photographer came down with some sort of food poisoning. She turned red and could barely stand on her feet. After a little bit of panic, my girlfriend had the great idea to remind everyone that her +1 happens to be a wedding photographer who can help out while the hired photographer rested in the back room.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Phoblographer

Last Chance to Get Canon’s Best Flash on Discount!

Here’s your last chance! There is something about the Canon EL-1 that fascinates us. In our review, we said noted its innovations. The Canon Speedlite EL-1 uses a new Xenon flash tube. While other flashes get similar output at full power, the EL-1 can shoot down to 1/8192 power, where most flashes stop at 1/128 or 1/256. That allows the light to better blend with the ambient light in dim scenes, as well as creating a more seamless look when using as a fill flash. And right now, it’s enjoying a healthy discount, and so are other speedlights from Canon. Be sure to check them out and purchase one. These deals end July 3rd.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

DJI Mini 3 Pro Review. Small, Strong, and Spectacular

DJI’s Mini series encompasses hand-sized, beginner-friendly drones that are light enough not to require registration in the U.S. But, a small drone means a small camera — or does it? The DJI Mini 3 maintains the same weight as earlier mini models, yet incorporates a camera with a 1/1.3-inch sensor and an f1.7 lens. It even adds more obstacle avoidance sensors than the Mini 2. At $759, it incorporates more advanced photo features, yet a lower replacement cost in the event of a crash.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Comments to the Editor. Findings With the Sony a7r IV

Generally speaking, I’m not the biggest fan of comments. People can be toxic at times when you and your staff work pretty hard to output content. That’s why I removed them from the site for a while. But sometimes, comments come from people who realize we’re human beings too. And instead of responding to them in our comments section, we had the idea to write full letters to them. Inspired by the Letters to the Editor in the New Yorker, we’re doing just that here.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

3 APS-C Camera Lenses with Professional Level Image Quality

The statement for years was that APS-C cameras and lenses can’t produce professional results. And even though some photographers still think that way, it’s been long debunked. APS-C camera lenses have improved in the same way that the camera sensors and processors have. So if you want better quality from your APS-C camera, then consider these lenses. We spent a lot of time reviewing these and we think you’ll like them.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

The Best Pancake Lenses to Make Your Camera Small

No, Pancake lenses don’t go well with maple syrup. The pancake lens is a favorite of so many photographers who want to travel light. Mmmm, the pancake lens. It’s one of our favorite optics for any camera. Mount it to your mirrorless camera and the package will be small and lightweight. It’s hard to hate on the image quality when the feeling is this great. Luckily for you, we’ve reviewed a ton of different pancake lenses. So we dove into the old Reviews Index to figure out which ones are the best. Without further adieu, here’s the list.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Panasonic GH6 Review: Amazing Video, But That’s It

Five years after the launch of the GH5, the Panasonic GH6 arrived in a hail of video features. But, while the Micro Four Thirds camera has a long list of options for videographers, Panasonic dubs the GH6 as a hybrid for shooting multiple media types. Besides the 5.7K video, the sensor was upgraded to the highest resolution of any Micro Four Thirds camera yet (25.2MP). Meanwhile, to reduce noise, Panasonic introduced something called Dynamic Range Boost.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

APS-C Cameras Are More Exciting Than They Ever Were

APS-C hasn’t received much love over the past few years. The EF-M mount hasn’t seen any development in a long time. Sony, which used to be a big player there, has been focusing on Full Frame, bringing in an entry-level Full Frame (A7c) camera that cannibalizes their own flagship APS-C offering (A6600). It even became difficult to imagine a bright future when Sony halted the production of their ZV-E10 or A6400 in the chaos of the chip shortage. But things are starting to change.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Why You Should Use Vintage Lenses on New Cameras

If you’ve read this site for a while, you know that we’re smitten with vintage lenses. There’s something about the feel of metal lenses that makes everyone on our Reviews Team go head over heels. What’s more, vintage lenses have a look that isn’t too clinical. We’re looking for unique and stunning renders, not the same cookie-cutter photos everything else can give us. And for that, sometimes we look to vintage lenses. Here’s why you should too!
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

The Best Full Frame Cameras for Street Photography

Personally speaking, I’d reach for an APS-C camera from Fujifilm for street photography. But lots of photographers only want to go for full-frame options. Guess what? We’ve tested loads of them for just that. So when we say that these are the best full frame cameras for street photography, we really mean it. You’re not going to find anything better than these. They’re the best balance of so many different things.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

An Easy Way to Get Your Favorite Film Look – Dehancer Film Review

Dehancer as a company has been around since 2014. Since then, they’ve been making film emulation tools for some of the top video editing software. They’ve created a plugin for Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop that’s supposed to help do the same for photographs. We tried this plugin to see whether it could authentically recreate your favorite film stock looks. It didn’t disappoint.
MOVIES
The Phoblographer

You Can Win a Brand New Camera: Perks for Phoblographer Subscription

We’ve been working really hard on offering something brand new to our readers. And now, we’re ready to announce one of the biggest things in The Phoblographer’s 13 year history. If you’ve already purchased our subscription through our app, then you’re already entered in the drawing to get some big things. But if you haven’t bought our $24.99/year subscription, you’re going to want to. Today, we’re introducing membership perks for our audience.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

The Phoblographer

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

For over a decade, the Phoblographer has been bridging the gap between the art and tech world.

 http://thephoblographer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy