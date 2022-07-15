ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

Ex-Brockton Police Chief's Criminal Hearing Opened to Public

By Ryan Kath
nbcboston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA clerk magistrate hearing tied to a police chief’s three-vehicle crash will be opened to the public, following a successful legal argument by the NBC10 Investigators. Michelle Kelley, the clerk magistrate in Wrentham District Court, made that decision after reviewing the circumstances around the case involving Brockton’s former police chief, Emanuel...

WCVB

Magistrate says ex-Brockton police Chief Emmanuel Gomes can be charged in crash

WRENTHAM, Mass. — The former police chief of Brockton, Massachusetts, is under growing scrutiny for a crash last year that he is accused of causing. A clerk magistrate ruled Monday that one of the three potential charges against former Brockton Police Chief Emmanuel Gomes can go forward, which means he will be arraigned on negligent operation charges.
BROCKTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Jury Selection Beginning in Trial of Driver Charged With Killing 7 Bikers in NH

Jury selection was set to begin Monday in the trial for a truck driver charged with causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in northern New Hampshire in 2019. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the influence and reckless conduct stemming from the crash that happened in Randolph on June 21, 2019. He has been in jail since the crash.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
nbcboston.com

Trial Underway for Man Accused of Kidnapping, Raping Boston Woman

Opening arguments began Monday in the trial of a man accused of kidnapping and raping a woman after she left a Boston bar in 2019. Victor Pena, 42, of Charlestown, is charged with one count of kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape. Opening arguments got underway around 2 p.m. after a week of jury selection.
BOSTON, MA
Brockton, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Brockton, MA
City
Wrentham, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
New Bedford Police Seize Three Guns and Drugs, Arrest City Man

New Bedford Police detectives took three firearms off the street and arrested a city man after an investigation into drug activity. According to a release from police, detectives assigned to the Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau executed a search warrant on Friday, July 15 at 1595 Braley Road. The target of the search, police said, was Joshua Washburn, 27. Det. Lavar Gilbert led the investigation.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Accused of Stabbing His Wife to Death in Framingham

A Framingham man is accused of the fatal stabbing of his wife in their home Sunday night, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office. Edvardo Gomes-Da Silva, 40 was charged in the death of his wife, 30-year-old Neiriane Pereira-Da Silva. According to the district attorney's office, Framingham police were...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
ABC6.com

Man arrested and facing drug charges, Norton police say

NORTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Norton police said a man was arrested Friday evening after finding suspected drugs on him. Norton police responded to Mansfield Avenue at 7 p.m. for reports of a man that appeared intoxicated and trying to drive his vehicle. When they arrived, police identified Christopher WILD...
NORTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

20-year-old Providence man sentenced to over two decades in prison for shooting, seriously injuring, 26-year-old man

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Providence man was sentenced in Providence County Superior Court in a shooting. 20-year-old Nashon Causey entered a plea of nolo contendere to assault with a dangerous weapon, serious bodily injury resulting; discharge of a firearm resulting in injury; and carrying a pistol without a license.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Man threatened MBTA bus operator for ‘driving to slow,’ challenged toughness of officers

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A man was arrested after police say he threatened an MBTA bus operator before he challenged the toughness of officers during a subsequent confrontation. Officers responding to a report bus driver being threatened by a passenger in the area of Highland Avenue and Benton Street in Somerville on Friday learned 22-year-old Wakell Steele had demanded his money back, accusing the victim of “driving to slowly.”
SOMERVILLE, MA
nbcboston.com

4 Suspects Arrested in Cambridge Central Square Stabbings

Four people are facing several charges in connection to three stabbings earlier this month in the Central Square area of Cambridge, Massachusetts, police announced. Cambridge police said Jahhiaha Carr, who is unhoused, Talia Jackson, of Chelsea, Dakari Henderson, of Boston, and Hulbert Desanges, of Boston, were arrested in connection with an early morning stabbing and a late evening double stabbing that occurred on July 10. No other suspects are wanted for the stabbings.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
nbcboston.com

Chelsea Restaurant Employees Help Catch Accused Tip Jar Thief

Employees jumped into action after an armed thief made off with money from a restaurant tip jar in Chelsea, Massachusetts on Saturday, according to the Suffolk District Attorney's Office. Prosecutors said police were called in after a man allegedly walked into the Brown Jug, stole money from the tip jar...
CHELSEA, MA
nbcboston.com

Driver in Deadly RI Clam Shack Crash Identified

The woman who drove into picnic tables at a Rhode Island clam shack last week, killing a woman, was identified Monday. The driver is Jacqueline Rougier, 83, the Warwick Police Department told NBC affiliate WJAR. The crash took place at Tommy's World Famous Clam Shack in Warwick on Friday. The...
WARWICK, RI
CBS Boston

Seven face charges in connection with construction site break-in

BOSTON - Boston Police arrested seven suspects early Sunday morning for allegedly breaking into a Congress Street construction site.Jared Subiono, 22, of Boston, Rachel Pincus, 22, of Boston, Richard Tu, 25, of Roxbury, Jiashi Tang, 20, of Roxbury, Michael Yang, 25, of Somerville Crystal Rhee, 25, of Belmont, and Jingyu Song, 22 of Boston, will all face charges of breaking and entering and trespassing.Police said at about 3 a.m. a witness reported seeing a group of people dressed in black clothing, wearing masks and carrying backpacks inside the construction site, which was closed and locked. Police set up a perimeter around the site, which was under demolition, due to the hazardous conditions and arrested six suspects as they climbed over a fence. The seventh suspect was arrested near the scene.The 43-story building caught fire about three weeks ago and two people were injured.
BOSTON, MA

