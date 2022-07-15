ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, SD

Groundbreaking for new Senior Living facility held in Madison

amazingmadison.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto courtesy of Lake Area Improvement Corporation. Pictured are Madison Mayor Roy Lindsay and Bobbie Bohlen of HME Management in Brookings. The...

www.amazingmadison.com

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Harrisburg Community Foundation announces $175,000 Naming Gift

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Harrisburg Community Foundation has announced a $175,000 lead gift from Dakota Access Pipeline, a division of Energy Transfer. The championship field at Harrisburg’s Central Park has been named Dakota Access Field- a way to say thank you to the Dakota Access Pipeline for their donation that allowed for significant improvements to the park.
HARRISBURG, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Feeding South Dakota calls on the community for donations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Increased grocery prices are driving more and more people to need food assistance, which has put Feeding South Dakota in a bit of a pinch. That’s why the organization asking the community to step up to help. “It is crucial that as...
CHARITIES
dakotanewsnow.com

Speed limit adjusted for part of 271st St. in Lincoln County

CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the speed limit has been adjusted on a section of 271st St. According to a Facebook post from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the speed limit for 271st St has been reduced to 45mph between I29 and Cliff Ave.
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lake County, SD
Madison, SD
Government
Brookings, SD
Government
Lake County, SD
Government
City
Madison, SD
City
Brookings, SD
Madison, SD
Health
amazingmadison.com

Pamela Ideker

Pamela Sue Ideker, age 55, of Humboldt, SD, was called home by the Lord on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD. Pam was born on September 18, 1966, in Sioux Falls, SD, to Donald and Patricia Ideker. She was born with downs syndrome so she was an angel from that day forward. Even though she was not able to speak throughout most of her years, she was able to tell everyone what she wanted and she knew exactly what was happening even if you didn’t think so. After some schooling, she began working for Sioux Vocational doing jobs such as stringing pulleys for windows and stuffing envelopes. In March of 1997, she was awarded as the worker of the month. Pam did so well during her working career, she was able to retire in her 40s. She enjoyed spending Friday nights with Grandma Beaner and was sure to get some cookies to eat. She participated in the Special Olympics doing the 50-yard dash and softball throw. Pam loved music like no other. While watching the country music channel, she would play the air guitar and would sometimes stand up and dance. She was very helpful around the house and pitched in with chores by sweeping floors, vacuuming, folding towels and washcloths then unfolding them and folding them again if they weren’t to her liking. Throughout a great portion of her time, you would always see her with a diet Mountain Dew and was always excited to open a case of it on her birthday or at Christmas time no matter how many she got to open. During the holidays, she would help Mom out by getting the table cloth out if she knew people were soon coming over. Sometimes, she might put out a Christmas table cloth for Thanksgiving and vice versa but she was happy and proud to do it. She would also sneak Christmas gifts of others back to her bedroom and put them in her suitcase. So, if someone was missing something, that’s usually where we’d find it. She also loved Easter season and coloring Easter eggs and then finding them on Easter Sunday. Pam loved to hold babies. She would have a big smile on her face when she got to hold one. She also loved her stuffed bear and dolls. In her older age, Pam loved sitting in her recliner under her blanket and watching TV shows such as America’s Got Talent and the country music channel. Another of Pam’s favorite things to do was to go camping. She would stand by the living room window and just stare out at the camper hoping to go camping that day. When Dad would hook the camper up, she would go start gathering things for the trip. During the trip, she would not leave the camper that’s how much she loved it. She would sit in her spot and watch all the activities going on around her. And don’t dare put one of your items on her seat because she would open up the door and throw it out. That was her space and her space only. On top of all of that, Pam’s other favorite thing to do was to wrestle. If she got up off of her chair and made the wrestling gesture with her arms, you knew what was coming. When she threw you in her headlock there was no chance to get out of it. It was just a matter of her doing the 1-2-3 count which she took joy in. To this day, she is undefeated and will go down in history as the greatest Ideker wrestler ever.
HUMBOLDT, SD
amazingmadison.com

Lake County Commission meeting Tuesday

The Lake County Commission holds its regular meeting on Tuesday morning. Commissioners will hold public hearings on a couple of applications for temporary malt beverage licenses at 9:10, and will approve an application for a fireworks public display permit for Village Creek Days. Commissioners will hear quarterly reports from Emergency Manager Kody Keefer and Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Dave Hare. Hare will also discuss the May 12th derecho damage and repairs, and Public Safety Building generator upgrade.
LAKE COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Feeding South Dakota sees increase in demand, decrease in donations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota has seen a decrease in donations while the demand for its services is increasing. There is a need for community action to help the organization sustain its current level of food distribution. The number of donated food items – such...
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hme Management#Heritage Senior Living
dakotanewsnow.com

Jamie Smith’s response to Noem’s call canceling special session

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After three weeks of calling for one, Gov. Noem announced on July 15, that she is walking back calls for a special legislative session on abortion and Jamie Smith released his response. In a statement released Friday, Noem and several state lawmakers agreed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man charged again with violation of eagle law

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Montana man has been charged by a Grand Jury on seven counts of violating eagle law. Specifically, Harvey Allen Hugs, according to the indictment from the U.S. District Court of South Dakota Western Division, did knowingly possess, sell, barter, and offer to sell and barter, and transport, a golden eagle.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
dakotanewsnow.com

SD Furniture Mission expanding as demand increases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -While many families are struggling with inflation, one non-profit in Sioux Falls is working to help people make their houses into homes. The Furniture Mission of South Dakota works to collect used furniture through donations and give it to families in need. Due to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Colman residents react to Thursday’s high speed chase

COLMAN, S.D. (KELO) — A 30-minute high-speed chase involving gunfire and multiple law enforcement agencies took place Thursday afternoon through three counties in eastern South Dakota. It’s a sight we’re not used to seeing in South Dakota: a high-speed chase going the wrong way on an interstate.
COLMAN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: July 16th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Paws Pet Resort in Sioux Falls is hosting a Dock Diving Event featuring pooches taking the plunge. The first jump is at 8:45 a.m. at the diving pool in the resort’s parking lot on South Cliff Avenue. There will also be food trucks, vendors, raffles and games. Admission is free.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SD churches suffer declining affiliation and attendance

Anyone who attends church in South Dakota is probably already aware of a troubling trend afflicting religious organizations and churches across the state and nation: the slow but steady decline in church membership and attendance. It may be fewer cars in the parking lot, fewer people in the pews or...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Construction begins on 12th street bridge next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation says survey crews will start working on Interstate I-29 at the 12th street bridge in Sioux Falls on Monday. Travel lanes will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The department says the southbound lanes will be...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy