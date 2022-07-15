ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Amsterdam-Based Fashion Retailer Scotch and Soda Opening Soon in Old Fourth Ward

By Caleb J. Spivak
 3 days ago

Later this month, Amsterdam-based contemporary clothing brand Scotch & Soda will open its second Atlanta location.

Ponce City Market in the Old Fourth Ward will be home to the retailer, where the store will be situated near Rejuvenation and Nike Live , debuting just in time for Atlantans to explore Scotch & Soda’s Fall 2022 collection.

The new collection will be featured in store with offerings for women and men, and “captures Scotch & Soda’s free-thinking and endless optimism to dream, wonder and escape,” according to a press release. “The collection draws on the wonders of Earth — featuring unique prints and graphics which celebrate the joy and appreciation of nature, while redefining the link with the great outdoors and space.”

From Amsterdam’s Blauw denim to varsity jackets to “unexpected” tailoring, these styles span a modern wardrobe of everyday pieces and statement looks that transition through the season with “ease and attitude.”

“We’re excited to bring the free spirit of Amsterdam to Ponce City Market, as we continue to grow our brick-and-mortar footprint,” Karis Durmer , CEO of the Americas, said. “Ponce City Market is a world-class destination for the family, and Scotch & Soda will be adding to the life, color and culture of the neighborhood. Having direct access to the BeltLine, we are looking forward to growing our community to the surrounding Atlanta neighborhood and visitors alike.”

Within its 2,400 square-foot store, shoppers will experience Scotch & Soda’s “Free Spirit” store design concept that launched last year. Inspired by the power of self-expression and the free spirit of Amsterdam, the city where the brand was born, the concept combines warm colors and sleek design elements — LED lighting, FSC-certified wood herringbone flooring and new hangers made of recycled materials.



Auto Spa Bistro Owner Opens Caribbean-American Eatery Clutch

Clutch Restaurant is now open in Brookhaven, at 1860 Corporate Blvd NE, the restaurant recently announced. Entrepreneur Lemont Bradley, who also owns car wash and eatery Auto Spa Bistro along with its more environmentally-friendly counterpart, Eco Car Spa, is behind Clutch. Replacing Montie’s Public House and Zuffy’s Place before that...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Zesto To Be Replaced by Vegan Pizzeria Pizza Verdura Sincera

Vegan Pizzeria Pizza Verdura Sincera later this year will replace Little Five Points’s Zesto, the Atlanta Business Chronicle this week was first to report. Real estate transaction data obtained Tuesday by What Now Atlanta shows Pizza Verdura Sincera L5p LLC acquired the restaurant building, at 377 Moreland Ave NE, for $1,550,000, or about $900 a square foot. David Smith and Paul Jones of commercial real estate company Trowbridge Partners are listed as the owners of the LLC. Smith and Jones on Tuesday did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
ATLANTA, GA
