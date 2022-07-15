ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The fancy yet easy to make dessert!

By Abby Peavey
Fox 59
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — Kylee Scales from Kylee’s Kitchen stopped...

fox59.com

Comments / 1

 

Fox 59

Healthy and easy meal prep lunches

INDIANAPOLIS — Missy McDowell, Nutrition Coach and Owner of Eat Well Nutrition stopped by the studio to share how packing a healthy lunch can be easy and delicious! This recipe and others can be found in Missy’s book, Eat Well Nutrition 67 Easy Recipes which is available on e-book through Amazon Kindle or Smashwords.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Quick, simple, and versatile dish!

INDIANAPOLIS — Chef Felicia Grady, the Owner of Plate It Up Catering, stopped by to teach Jillian and Ryan how to make a simple and versatile dish perfect for gatherings, snacking and more. Chef Felicia is a ServSafe Instructor, a caterer, she teaches a Youth Culinary Workshop, and she...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

From TMI to business as usual, just a typical day for Dr. Donut

INDIANAPOLIS — Dr. Donut returned to Indy Now today, but for a moment he had us questioning that choice. The always-entertaining Lee Marcum, CEO of Jack’s Donuts, frightened us at first with a little too much information about his undergarments, but thankfully he moved to a safer topic for TV.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

America’s first delivery-only restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS — Tim McIntosh the Chef at ClusterTruck stopped by the studio to share the delicious menu offerings from America’s first delivery only restaurant. Follow ClusterTruck on Instagram to catch the Brickyard’s picks (aka Brick Picks) and for a chance to win four tickets to the Verizon 200 and a ClusterTruck giftcard!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana Food & Drinks
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana Lifestyle
Fox 59

At the ripe old age of 7, Molly Hanna launched her tomato business

INDIANAPOLIS — Molly Hanna just loves ‘maters, and now she also loves being an entrepreneur. At the ripe old age of 7, the Pittsboro girl stayed up late one night creating a business plan for her own tomato stand. When she showed the plan to her dad in the morning, he liked it.
PITTSBORO, IN
Fox 59

Celebrate art, create your own Saturday at downtown Indy event

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indy nonprofit that brings art to the lives of people with disabilities is hosting an event this weekend for people of all abilities and ages. ArtMix, formerly known as VSA Indiana, is hosting the Arts for All Fest this Saturday, July 23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1505 N. Delaware St. in downtown Indy.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

Blackberry Festival Returns to Wild Blackberry Farms July 23

If your family enjoys fresh blackberries, live music, and homemade treats, this festival is for you. Wild Blackberry Farms’ second annual Blackberry Festival is returning to the farm on July 23, 2022. Quick Details about Wild Blackberry Farms Blackberry Festival:. Location: Wild Blackberry Farms – 10728 S 700 W,...
FORTVILLE, IN
WRTV

Indianapolis ice cream shop named Indiana's best by Yelp

INDIANAPOLIS — July 17 is National Ice Cream Day, and the Hoosier state is full of local ice cream shops. To celebrate the occasion, Yelp released its list of the best ice cream in every U.S. state and Canadian province for 2022. TeeJay's Sweet Tooth, located near 86th Street...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
#Dessert#Food Drink#Kylee S Kitchen
Fox 59

David Ranalli brings his magic to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – Are you looking for an unforgettable evening, combined with magic, illusions and mysteries of the mind? You can be immersed in the experience at an upcoming show featuring magician, mind-reader and motivational speaker David Ranalli. He’s bringing his show “Deception” to the Speakeasy this month, and later...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Lyrical Lightning: breakup songs

INDIANAPOLIS — Today’s Lyrical Lightning theme is breakup songs. Play along at home and see if you know these songs better than Jillian and Ryan!. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Sun King takes top honors at national beer competition

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis brewery took top honors at a national beer competition in Ohio this week. Sun King Brewery was named Grand National Champion at the U.S. Open Beer Competition in Oxford, Ohio. The brewery clinched the honor by earning the most winning entries at the competition, which included four gold, a silver and two bronze medals.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

HOME ZONE: Fast way to clean hardwood floors

INDIANAPOLIS – One of the most common ways to clean your hardwood floors is with suction which requires power and vacuum wheels that can leave marks on a waxed floor.  You can also use some form of a wet cleaning pad on a pole.  Instead consider getting a wide dry mop.  When you search for […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Fern Cliff Nature Preserve perfect for nature lovers

Editor’s Note: Rod King is the author of a monthly column “Great Escapes” that will take readers to various locations throughout the country. Also, butterflies, wild flowers, ferns, mosses, liverworts, bryophites, flies, ants, mosquitoes, spiders and, of course, trees. In other words, it’s perfect for nature lovers!
GREENCASTLE, IN
Fox 59

Chris Stapleton contest on Indy Now official rules

1. Sponsors. This Chris Stapleton sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by Indy Now on WXIN Fox59 (“Station”), 6910 Network Place, Indianapolis, IN 46278, and Live Nation, 9100 Keystone Crossing #700, Indianapolis, IN 46240 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”).This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indiana Black Expo’s free summer concert draws huge crowd downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Black Expo (IBE) Summer Celebration Music Heritage Festival drew in hundreds Friday to downtown Indianapolis, bringing people together for a free concert. The crowd of attendees lined the American Legion Mall from the area near Michigan Street, where the stage was set, all the way back to the Indianapolis Public Library […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Rain ending; heating back up!

Pockets of rain (mostly south) and areas of fog will greet you out-the-door this Monday morning! After a water-logged Sunday of much needed rain, drier conditions are to return later this afternoon. Sunshine will slowly build in through the day, as temperatures return to a seasonal level of 85°. There could be one or two additional showers popping back up this afternoon and again, mainly south of Indianapolis. July rainfall for downtown now sits at 1.83″, still .0.80″ below the monthly average but making some headway!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

