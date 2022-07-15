Community Development Advisory Board Meets Monday

People in Los Alamos love our trails and open space. This has been confirmed in survey after survey—most recently in the Community Services Department’s Integrated Community Services Master Plan survey. 93% of respondents use our trails. 96% use our parks and open spaces (it would have been nice to have those separated in the survey, since open space is different from developed parks). Notably, only 31% use the golf course. Overall, trails got a 4.6 out of 5 rating on the question “How important are the following facilities to your household?” Parks and open space also got 4.6 out of 5. The golf course got 2.4 out of 5. The company hired to evaluate the survey results said, “Future discussions evaluating whether the resources dedicated to supporting [the golf course, among others] outweigh the benefits may be constructive.” I.e., stop putting money into the golf course because not as many people in town use or value it.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO