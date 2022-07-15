ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos County, NM

Community Development Advisory Board Meets Monday

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 3 days ago

The Los Alamos County Community Development Advisory Board will meet at...

ladailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
ladailypost.com

County Council Work Session Tuesday July 19

The Los Alamos County Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 in person in Council Chambers at 1000 Central Ave. and virtually on Zoom. This meeting is open to the public. Find the agenda to this meeting here: County Council Work Session Agenda. Find the...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

Board Of Public Utilities Meets On Zoom Wednesday

The Los Alamos County Board of Public Utilities will hold a regular meeting 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20 and due to COVID-19 concerns, this meeting will be conducted remotely. Members of the public can view proceedings online or attend and provide public comment via Zoom. The complete agenda packet, Zoom...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

Los Alamos School Board Retreat: Wednesday July 20

The Los Alamos School Board Retreat is scheduled noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 20 in the Administration Offices, School Board Room at 2101 Trinity Dr. Suite V. This Meeting is open to the public but will not be on Zoom. Agenda Items:. Strategic Planning Revisions. Leased Facilities Plan Revisions.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Alamos County, NM
City
Los Alamos, NM
Los Alamos County, NM
Government
ladailypost.com

LANL Holds First-ever Disability Celebration Month

For the first time, Los Alamos National Laboratory will be observing a brand-new celebration for Laboratory employees: Disability Celebration Month. To celebrate, the public is invited to attend a social event at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21 at Ashley Pond Park in downtown Los Alamos. This event is organized by...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

County CSD Should Listen To Majority Of Los Alamos Residents, Not To Special Interest Groups

People in Los Alamos love our trails and open space. This has been confirmed in survey after survey—most recently in the Community Services Department’s Integrated Community Services Master Plan survey. 93% of respondents use our trails. 96% use our parks and open spaces (it would have been nice to have those separated in the survey, since open space is different from developed parks). Notably, only 31% use the golf course. Overall, trails got a 4.6 out of 5 rating on the question “How important are the following facilities to your household?” Parks and open space also got 4.6 out of 5. The golf course got 2.4 out of 5. The company hired to evaluate the survey results said, “Future discussions evaluating whether the resources dedicated to supporting [the golf course, among others] outweigh the benefits may be constructive.” I.e., stop putting money into the golf course because not as many people in town use or value it.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Chart 663: Los Alamos Marks 18th COVID Related Death

This chart displays the cumulative number of COVID-19 related deaths in Los Alamos County versus date. New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reports the 18th death since the start of the pandemic in Los Alamos County. Source: NMDOH. Created by Eli Ben-Naim.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County News
ladailypost.com

Zia Credit Union Invites Residents To ‘Chip In’ For Kids

Zia Credit Union member Cory Atencio putts for a prize. He missed this time, but he still contributed to a worthwhile cause. Courtesy/Zia Credit Union. Zia Credit Union invites the community to take part in an indoor putting green contest being held at its Los Alamos and Santa Fe branches now through Aug. 19.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Kiwanis Hosts Kelly Stewart On Filmmaking In Los Alamos

Los Alamos County film liaison Kelly Stewart speaking July 12 at the Kiwanis Club. Courtesy/Kiwanis. In a presentation on July 12, Kelly Stewart, film liaison for Los Alamos County, provided Kiwanis with an insider’s viewpoint on locally made films. Stewart said that she loves movies and has been working...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ladailypost.com

RPLA Hosts CD3 Candidate Alexis Martinez Johnson July 21

The Republican Party of Los Alamos (RPLA) invites the community to attend its monthly Central Committee meeting, 6 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at Open Door Bible Ministry, 2101 Trinity Dr. Third Congressional District candidate Alexis Martinez Johnson is scheduled to speak about her campaign and what she hopes to achieve...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Local Rotary Hosts District Governor John Drusedum

John Drusedum, the new District Governor for Rotary District 5520, was the featured guest speaker at the July 12 meeting of the Rotary Club of Los Alamos at Cottonwood on the Green. Photo by Linda Hull. Vice President. Rotary Club of Los Alamos. John Drusedum, District Governor for Rotary District...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Kiwanis: Los Alamos Robotics Club Draws National Attention

LAHS Robotics Club members Clark Noenincks, left, and Minhtet Htoon speak July 5 at Kiwanis Club. Courtesy/Kiwanis. LAHS Robotics Club Member Andy Erickson speaks July 5 at the Kiwanis Club meeting. Courtesy/Kiwanis. By BROOKE DAVIS. KIWANIS Club of Los Alamos. Four members of the Los Alamos High School Robotics Club...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
rrobserver.com

Neighborhoods are next for road improvement: 6 miles at a time

It used to be the main roads are bad. Now, it’s like right in front of my house — City Manager Matt Geisel. At the Italian American Association luncheon, Rio Rancho Regional Chamber of Commerce President Jerry Schalow, Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull and City Manager Matt Geisel updated local and state businesses on the future of the city and its infrastructure.
rrobserver.com

Bus tour reveals city assets

NAIOP attendees head to the Sky Room at Camps Park, where Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull and City Manager Matt Geisel talked about the park, City Hall, and the campuses nearby of UNM Health Sciences and CNM, as well as the extensive use of Campus Park. (Gary Herron/Observer) Monthly NAIOP...
RIO RANCHO, NM
ladailypost.com

LANL Hosts Summer Physics Camp For Young Women

The sixth annual Summer Physics Camp for Young Women gave 40 students from New Mexico and beyond hands-on science experience and mentorship, thanks to 104 volunteer presenters, 75 percent of whom were women. Courtesy/LANL. LANL News:. Volunteers empower regional students through 2 weeks of STEM education and mentorship. The sixth...
LOS ALAMOS, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy