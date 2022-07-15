Late Kick Blitz: Wisconsin will not win the Big Ten Championship

Several Nebraska official visitors and targets are inside the new Top247 released on Monday. Zalance Heard — This big offensive tackle from Louisiana is now the highest rated target the Huskers appear to be chasing. The offensive lineman received a big bump from 247Sports, jumping 91 spots and vaulting up to No. 63. Getting a commitment from Heard is going to be difficult, but the Huskers got him in for an official visit and there’s been a heavy approach from Bryan Applewhite, Mickey Joseph and Donovan Raiola to pull the lineman out of Louisiana and get him to Nebraska. We’ll see how it plays out but LSU looks like the spot for now.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 9 HOURS AGO