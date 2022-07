Tim Allen, 69, reacted to the new film Lightyear, which features Chris Evans, 41, stepping into the iconic role of Buzz Lightyear. “We talked about this many years ago, it came up in one of the sessions,” Tim, who voiced Buzz in all four Toy Story films, told Extra on June 29. “I said, ‘What a fun movie that would be.’ But the brass that did the first four movies is not this. This is a whole new team that really had nothing to do with the first movies.”

