BENTONVILLE, Ark., July 12, 2022 — Walmart (NYSE: WMT) has signed a definitive agreement with Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), a high-tech advanced mobility company, to purchase 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles, beginning with the Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle (LDV), with the option to purchase up to 10,000 units. The vehicles will be used to deliver online orders in a sustainable way which will also contribute to Walmart’s goal to achieve zero-emissions by 2040. While the LDV is expected to begin hitting the road in 2023, the companies plan to kick off advanced deliveries to refine and finalize vehicle configuration in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex in the coming weeks.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO