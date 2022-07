Three puppies from the same litter need to find a home. Ruth, Darla and Carlton are out Mutt Monday dogs this week and they are available at Pet Pal Animal Shelter. In the beginning of June, Pet Pal pulled a litter of eight, 2 week old puppies from Pinellas County Animal Services. After our foster pawrents bottle fed them and gave them a lot of tlc (including treating them for ringworm) they have all been adopted except Ruth, Darla and Carlton.

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO