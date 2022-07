Last month, the state Legislature passed a bill that would allow the New York City Housing Authority, which runs the city’s roughly 170,000 public housing apartments, to lease up to 25,000 of those units to a newly created public benefit corporation. That entity, the Public Housing Preservation Trust, could then borrow billions in private dollars for repairs throughout NYCHA’s more than 300 sites citywide, most of which date back to the 1950s and are badly in need of refurbishment. NYCHA has estimated that it needs $40 billion for the task.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO